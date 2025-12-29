Top 7 Air Jordans Similar To The "Bloodline" Colorway

With the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" set to drop soon, we're taking a look back at the most iconic black and red Air Jordans that share this legendary color combination. The theme has defined Jordan Brand since 1985, representing the bold, aggressive aesthetic that made these sneakers cultural icons.

From the rebellious beginnings of the Banned Jordan 1 to championship moments in sneaker form, black and red colorways have consistently delivered some of the most coveted releases in sneaker history.

Here are the top seven Air Jordans that capture the essence of the "Bloodline" colorway:

7. Air Jordan 1 "Banned"

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 1 "Banned" represents the foundation of the entire black and red legacy in sneaker culture. This iconic colorway debuted in 1985 and violated NBA uniform policies, resulting in fines for Michael Jordan every time he wore them.

The rebellious backstory only amplified the shoe's mystique and desirability. The premium leather construction features a bold black base with varsity red overlays on the toe, Swoosh, ankle collar, and heel.

White midsoles and red outsoles complete the timeless look. The 2016 and 2020 retro releases brought back the original blocking with improved leather quality.

This colorway laid the groundwork for every "Bred" Jordan that followed, making it essential to any discussion of black and red Jordans. Its cultural significance extends far beyond basketball into fashion and streetwear.

6. Air Jordan 13 "Bred"

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 13 "Bred" is at #6 because it stands as one of the most distinctive black and red combinations in the Jordan lineage. This silhouette draws inspiration from Michael Jordan's "Black Cat" nickname, featuring design elements that reference a panther's sleek aesthetic.

The black tumbled leather upper creates a luxurious foundation, while varsity red suede wraps the heel and midsole for bold contrast. The signature holographic reflective eye on the ankle catches light from every angle, adding futuristic flair to the aggressive design.

Red accents also appear on the collar lining and visible Zoom Air unit. The paw-print inspired outsole pattern completes the predatory theme perfectly. Originally released during Jordan's final championship season in 1997-98, this colorway carries significant historical weight.

The Jordan 13 "Bred" perfectly balances performance heritage with lifestyle appeal, making it incredibly versatile for any sneaker rotation.

5. Air Jordan 11 "Bred"

Image via StockX

Coming in at number five on our list, the Air Jordan 11 "Bred" represents elegance within the black and red colorway family. This iconic silhouette revolutionized basketball footwear by incorporating patent leather into its design, creating a formal yet athletic aesthetic.

The glossy black patent leather mudguard wraps around the shoe's base, contrasting beautifully against the black ballistic mesh upper. Red Jumpman branding on the heel and tongue provides the perfect pop of color against the predominantly dark palette.

The translucent outsole features red accents that tie the entire color scheme together seamlessly. Originally released during the 1995-96 season when Michael Jordan wore them during the historic 72-10 Bulls campaign, the "Bred" 11s carry immense championship pedigree.

The 2012 and 2019 retro releases caused massive retail chaos, with lines wrapping around blocks nationwide. The Jordan 11 "Bred" remains a holiday season staple and continues to be one of the most sought-after releases in sneaker culture.

4. Air Jordan 6 "Infrared"

Image via StockX

Securing the 4th spot on our ranking, the Air Jordan 6 "Infrared" brings vibrant energy to the black and red conversation. While technically featuring infrared rather than traditional varsity red, this colorway shares the same aggressive DNA as the "Bloodline" theme.

The premium black nubuck upper creates a luxurious, suede-like texture that elevates the entire design. Bright infrared accents explode across the midsole, heel tab, and lace locks, providing eye-catching contrast against the dark base.

The translucent rubber outsole allows glimpses of the infrared tooling beneath, adding depth to the color story. Originally released in 1991, this silhouette represents Michael Jordan's first championship season, giving it immense historical significance.

3. Air Jordan 4 "Bred"

Image via StockX

Landing at # 3, the Air Jordan 4 "Bred" represents one of the most culturally significant sneakers in Jordan Brand history. This legendary colorway debuted in 1989 and became instantly iconic thanks to its appearance in Spike Lee's Mars Blackmon commercials alongside Michael Jordan.

The premium black nubuck upper provides a rich, textured foundation that ages beautifully over time. Fire red accents punctuate the eyelets, midsole, Jumpman branding, and tongue, creating perfect visual balance.

Cement grey details on the midsole speckles and wings add sophisticated depth to the aggressive color scheme. The visible Air unit and unique wing eyelets made this Tinker Hatfield design revolutionary for its time. Michael Jordan wore these during the iconic moment against Cleveland.

The 2019 retro release brought back Nike Air branding on the heel, making it the most authentic version since the original. The Jordan 4 "Bred" remains a grail-worthy sneaker that perfectly captures the essence of late-80s basketball culture and sneaker innovation.

2. Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement"

Image via StockX

Claiming the second position on our list, the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" stands as a masterpiece of sneaker design and cultural significance. This iconic colorway debuted in 1988.

The premium black tumbled leather upper provides a sophisticated canvas that perfectly complements the grey elephant print overlays. Fire red accents appear on the eyelets and visible Air unit, while red Jumpman branding adorns the tongue and heel.

The elephant print wrapping the toe and heel became one of the most recognizable patterns in sneaker history. This silhouette introduced the Jumpman logo to the Air Jordan line, replacing the Wings logo and creating an iconic symbol.

Michael Jordan's legendary free-throw line dunk during the 1988 Slam Dunk Contest, while wearing these, cemented their legendary status forever. The 2018 retro release brought back original Nike Air branding on the heel, making it the most authentic version in decades.

1. Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game"

Image via StockX

Taking the undisputed number 1 spot, the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" represents the ultimate look of the black and red colorway in sneaker history. This legendary shoe transcends mere aesthetics to embody one of the greatest performances in basketball history.

On June 11, 1997, Michael Jordan battled severe flu-like symptoms while wearing these during Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Utah. Despite his illness, Jordan scored 38 points and hit the game-winning shot, cementing these sneakers in sports immortality.

The design features luxurious black tumbled leather across the entire upper, creating a sleek and sophisticated foundation. Varsity red textured leather dominates the mudguard and outsole, providing bold contrast that commands attention.

The Jordan 12's design draws inspiration from the Japanese Rising Sun flag and women's dress shoes, creating an elegant silhouette. Metal eyelets and quilted leather panels add premium details throughout the construction.

The 2016 and 2023 retro releases caused absolute pandemonium at retailers worldwide. No other black and red Jordan carries the same legendary backstory, historical significance, and visual impact as the "Flu Game" 12s.