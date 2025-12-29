On Foot Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Flint Grey”

Fresh on-foot images of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 9 "Flint Grey" have emerged online. The classic colorway is scheduled to return in January 2026 after years away. These detailed photos give sneakerheads their best look yet at the upcoming retro release.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 9 “Flint Grey” will be released on January 24th, 2026

The Air Jordan 9 holds special significance in the Jordan Brand legacy. Michael Jordan wore this silhouette during his first retirement while playing professional baseball. The "Flint Grey" colorway became one of the model's most beloved color schemes.

These new images showcase the shoe's premium construction and accurate color blocking. The white leather upper contrasts beautifully with medium grey overlays throughout. Royal blue accents on the tongue, collar, and heel provide the perfect pop. On-foot photography reveals how the Jordan 9 looks in real-world wear.

The mid-top silhouette maintains its distinctive early-90s basketball aesthetic perfectly. The chunky proportions and unique lacing system remain instantly recognizable decades later. Jordan Brand appears committed to delivering an authentic retro experience with this release.

January 2026 now marks one of the year's most important sneaker releases. The "Flint Grey" Jordan 9 will surely generate massive demand upon arrival. These on-foot photos only increase the growing excitement surrounding this legendary comeback.

Air Jordan 9 “Flint Grey” Retail Price

The Air Jordan 9 "Flint Grey" features a pristine white leather upper with smooth, premium materials. Medium grey overlays wrap the midfoot and heel in supple leather panels. Royal blue accents appear prominently on the padded tongue and collar lining.

The tongue displays bold "Air Jordan" branding in white and blue graphics. Grey laces complement the overall color scheme while blue eyelets add subtle contrast. The distinctive cross-strapped lacing system creates the Jordan 9's signature aesthetic.

Blue embroidered "23" branding appears on the lateral heel counter. The white midsole features grey side paneling that extends the colorway seamlessly, while the grey and white rubber outsole provides classic traction patterns that defined early 90s basketball footwear design.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.