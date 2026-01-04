New On-Foot Photos Of Air Jordan 9 "Flint Grey" Surface

More on-foot photos of the Air Jordan 9 "Flint Grey" have emerged online. The highly anticipated colorway releases later this month to massive demand.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 9 “Flint Grey” will be released on January 24th, 2026.

These new images provide the best look yet at the clean design. Sneakerheads can now see exactly how these will look when worn. The "Flint Grey" represents one of the Air Jordan 9's most iconic colorways.

This classic combination originally released during Michael Jordan's first retirement from basketball. The Air Jordan 9 never saw MJ play in them on court. However, the silhouette remains beloved by collectors and casual fans also.

White leather dominates the entire upper in premium construction throughout. Flint grey accents appear on the mudguard, collar, and heel areas. University blue hits provide subtle pops of color on the eyelets.

The signature "23" branding appears embossed on the lateral heel counter. This release comes at the perfect time for winter and spring fits. The neutral colorway pairs easily with virtually any wardrobe choice available.

These new on-foot photos show the Air Jordan 9 silhouette still looks incredible today. The high-top design provides excellent ankle support and classic basketball aesthetics.

Where To Buy Air Jordan 9 "Flint Grey"

The Air Jordan 9 Flint Grey features a premium white leather upper throughout. Flint grey nubuck covers the mudguard wrapping around the toe and heel areas.

The collar and ankle area continue the grey theme with matching materials. University blue accents hit the plastic eyelets and lace loops beautifully. Grey rope laces thread through providing secure lockdown and classic styling.

The signature embossed "23" appears on the lateral heel in grey detailing. A white midsole wraps around the entire bottom with clean lines throughout. The grey rubber outsole features the classic Air Jordan 9 traction pattern.

The overall aesthetic delivers timeless appeal with the perfect white and grey balance. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.