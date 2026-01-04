Steph Curry Balls Out In Vibrant Nike Kobe 6 "Total Orange"

Steph Curry put on an absolute show against the Utah Jazz. He dropped 31 points in the Warriors' comeback victory Saturday night. Curry wore the eye-catching Nike Kobe 6 "Total Orange" throughout the game.

The vibrant sneakers matched his scorching hot shooting performance perfectly. Curry went for 20 points in the third quarter alone. His signature 3-point shooting erased the Jazz's halftime lead completely.

The orange Kobe 6s looked incredible under the Chase Center lights. Steph continues honoring Kobe's legacy with his signature shoe rotation regularly. Curry's sneaker future remains uncertain after leaving Under Armour recently.

He's been rotating through various Nike and Jordan Brand models all season. The frequent Nike appearances have sparked speculation about a potential partnership. Many believe Curry could sign with Nike or Jordan Brand eventually.

The Warriors needed every bit of Curry's brilliance to secure the win. The "Total Orange" Kobe 6 will be remembered from this clutch performance. Curry's sneaker rotation keeps fans guessing about his next move off court.

Steph Curry Shoes

Steph Curry rocked the Nike Kobe 6 Protro Total Orange featuring a vibrant all-orange upper. The monochromatic design covers the entire shoe in bold orange tones beautifully.

Textured mesh appears throughout the upper for breathability during intense gameplay moments. A reflective silver Nike swoosh sits prominently on the lateral side panel. Orange laces match the upper perfectly for complete tonal coordination throughout.

The midsole continues the orange theme with Zoom Air cushioning for performance. An orange rubber outsole provides court traction with the classic Kobe pattern.

Steph Curry Last Night

Steph Curry delivered a masterclass performance against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. He finished with 31 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds in 34 minutes.

Curry shot an efficient 8-18 from the field including 6-12 from three-point range. His 20-point third quarter single-handedly erased the Warriors' halftime deficit completely.

The explosion came after Draymond Green's second-quarter ejection forced Curry to carry the load. Curry even threw down a contested layup counting as his 28th career dunk.