Steph Curry Rocks NOCTA Glide And Nike Kobe 11's

Stephen Curry brought serious heat to his return to Toronto, showcasing two distinct Nike sneaker choices that have fueled growing speculation about his post-Under Armour future. With his Curry 13 marking the end of his long-standing partnership with Under Armour, he has been experimenting with various sneakers.

Curry made his tunnel entrance in Drake's NOCTA Glide, the collaborative silhouette from the rapper's Nike sub-label. The futuristic design perfectly complemented his all-black travel outfit while raising eyebrows about potential brand alignments moving forward.

Once inside, Curry switched to the Nike Kobe 11 "All Star" for his warm-up routine, paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. The special colorway, originally released for the 2016 NBA All-Star Game in Toronto, made this choice particularly meaningful given the venue.

Whether Curry is simply having fun with his newfound sneaker freedom or hinting at a potential Nike collaboration remains unclear. He seems to be enjoying the flexibility to wear whatever he wants, but the frequent Nike sightings have certainly sparked conversations.

Could a Nike partnership be in the works? Nobody knows for sure, but Curry's recent footwear choices suggest he's exploring all possibilities while keeping the sneaker world guessing about his next major move.

Steph Curry Wears Nike NOCTA Glide

The NOCTA Glide features a bold black and white striped midsole that creates striking visual contrast. Black mesh and textile materials dominate the upper for lightweight breathability. The distinctive ribbed midsole pattern wraps around the entire foot.

White outsole pods provide traction while maintaining the monochromatic theme. The low-profile silhouette offers a futuristic, almost alien aesthetic. Drake's NOCTA branding appears subtly throughout the design.

Further the shoe balances performance-inspired elements with lifestyle appeal perfectly. The aggressive lines and sculptural shape make it instantly recognizable from any angle.

Steph Curry Warms Up In Nike Kobe 11 "All Star"

The Nike Kobe 11 "All Star" showcases a stunning black Flyknit upper with textured patterns throughout. The signature white Nike Swoosh provides clean contrast against the dark base.

Mint green accents appear on the midsole and outsole for vibrant pop. The translucent mint outsole adds a premium, eye-catching finish. Also black laces and collar create seamless integration with the Flyknit construction.

The low-cut design allows maximum ankle mobility for guards. Visible cushioning technology enhances the performance aesthetic.

The colorway perfectly captured the 2016 Toronto All-Star Game's energy. It remains one of the most coveted Kobe 11 releases.