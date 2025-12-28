New Images Surface Of Travis Scott's Jordan 1 Low "Muslin/Shy Pink"

Travis Scott's relationship with Jordan Brand continues to produce some of the most anticipated sneaker releases, and next summer's Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Muslin/Shy Pink" is already generating significant buzz. This upcoming release marks another chapter in La Flame's influential partnership with the iconic basketball brand.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Muslin/Shy Pink” will be released in the summer of 2026.

The "Muslin/Shy Pink" colorway represents a difference from Travis Scott's typically darker, earth-tone palettes. This softer approach demonstrates the Houston rapper's evolving design while maintaining the signature details that make his collaborations instantly recognizable.

The combination of cream muslin tones with subtle pink accents creates a vintage aesthetic that feels both nostalgic and contemporary. Travis Scott's Jordan collaborations have consistently dominated the sneaker market, with previous releases like the "Mocha" and "Reverse Mocha" becoming instant grails.

His signature backwards Swoosh and unique material selections have redefined what collaborative sneakers can achieve, blending streetwear sensibilities with premium craftsmanship. Expected to drop during summer 2026, this release will likely follow Jordan Brand's typical limited distribution strategy, making it one of the season's best drops.

Read More: Air Jordan 4023 Drops Exclusively At Jordan Holiday Classic

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retail Price

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Muslin/Shy Pink" features premium cream leather across the base and overlays. A soft pink Swoosh provides gentle contrast against the neutral foundation.

The signature backwards Swoosh design is subtly visible in the construction. Pink accents extend to the outsole, creating cohesive color distribution throughout the shoe.

Cream laces complement the upper's vintage aesthetic perfectly. The heel displays pink Nike branding with Travis Scott's signature details. White leather toe boxes feature traditional perforations for breathability.