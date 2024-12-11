Air Jordan 5 Goes “Medium Soft Pink” Next Year

BYBen Atkinson127 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing
CHONGQING, CHINA - 2020/08/29: Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The colorway is expected to be a women's exclusive.

The Air Jordan 5 is gearing up for a fresh release in the "Medium Soft Pink" colorway. This new edition stands out with a clean white leather base, offering a classic yet versatile look. The midsole features soft pink accents, bringing a delicate yet bold pop of color. Black detailing along the signature shark-tooth design adds sharp contrast, enhancing the overall aesthetic. Additionally, the inner lining and tongue showcase more pink tones, blending seamlessly with the design. The translucent lace lock adds a modern touch, while the crisp white laces complete the sleek appearance.

A subtle translucent outsole ensures the shoe maintains its iconic look, staying true to the Air Jordan 5's heritage. This release caters to fans seeking a mix of elegance and performance. The combination of premium materials and thoughtful details ensures both comfort and style. Expected to drop in early 2025, this colorway is generating buzz among sneaker enthusiasts. With its fresh take on a beloved silhouette, the "Medium Soft Pink" is shaping up to be a standout release. Stay tuned for more details as its launch approaches.

Read More: Muslin and Metallic Gold Transform the Air Jordan 5 “Earth”

"Medium Soft Pink" Air Jordan 5

The sneakers have a black and pink rubber sole paired with a pink midsole that displays black silver fighter jet-inspired details. Further, the uppers are made from white nubuck, along with matching overlays. Additionally, white netting decorates the sides, complemented by white laces. Pink accents appear on the Jordan branding on the black tongues, while black branding is also featured on the heels.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Medium Soft Pink” is releasing sometime in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Fans are already buzzing with excitement. The elegant pink accents are eye-catching. Furthermore, the classic design ensures timeless appeal. Sneaker enthusiasts are eager to see more details emerge.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG To Feature Iconic “Chicago” Colorway Again

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...