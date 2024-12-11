Air Jordan 5 Goes “Medium Soft Pink” Next Year

The colorway is expected to be a women's exclusive.

The Air Jordan 5 is gearing up for a fresh release in the "Medium Soft Pink" colorway. This new edition stands out with a clean white leather base, offering a classic yet versatile look. The midsole features soft pink accents, bringing a delicate yet bold pop of color. Black detailing along the signature shark-tooth design adds sharp contrast, enhancing the overall aesthetic. Additionally, the inner lining and tongue showcase more pink tones, blending seamlessly with the design. The translucent lace lock adds a modern touch, while the crisp white laces complete the sleek appearance.

A subtle translucent outsole ensures the shoe maintains its iconic look, staying true to the Air Jordan 5's heritage. This release caters to fans seeking a mix of elegance and performance. The combination of premium materials and thoughtful details ensures both comfort and style. Expected to drop in early 2025, this colorway is generating buzz among sneaker enthusiasts. With its fresh take on a beloved silhouette, the "Medium Soft Pink" is shaping up to be a standout release. Stay tuned for more details as its launch approaches.

"Medium Soft Pink" Air Jordan 5

