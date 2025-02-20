Air Jordan 12 GS “Pearl Pink” Shines With Soft Elegance

Jordan Brand continues to bring fresh styles to smaller sizes. This time, the Air Jordan 12 gets a soft yet bold update. The “Pearl Pink” colorway delivers a clean, feminine look with premium materials and classic detailing. Designed exclusively for grade school sizing, this pair blends timeless heritage with modern flair. The sneaker features a smooth white leather upper, staying true to the AJ12’s signature look. Soft pink accents coat the mudguard, midsole, and heel tab, adding a delicate contrast. The metallic silver eyelets give the shoe a slight pop, while the embroidered Jumpman branding keeps it classic.

Underfoot, the rubber outsole provides durability and grip, making it both stylish and functional. This release fits perfectly into Jordan Brand’s ongoing trend of pastel-inspired colorways. Similar to past GS exclusives, it balances a sporty aesthetic with lifestyle appeal. Whether paired with streetwear or casual fits, this pair stands out without being too loud. As seen in the photos, the soft pink shade complements the white leather seamlessly. Details like the silver accents and tonal stitching add subtle depth. This sneaker is a must-have for those who appreciate a mix of elegance and performance.

Air Jordan 12 GS “Pearl Pink”

Image via Sneaker Market RO

