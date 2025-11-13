Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” Shines In Official Photos

The Air Jordan 12 "Pearl Pink" is set to drop later this month, and official images confirm a clean and playful take on the famous silhouette. This GS exclusive leans into soft color blocking while keeping the same structure that made the Jordan 12 one of the most durable models in the line.

The shoe arrives at a moment when Jordan Brand continues to expand its offerings for young sneaker fans. They're looking for something fresh but still tied to Jordan’s legacy. The Jordan 12 debuted in 1996 and drew early inspiration from Japanese design and luxury fashion.

Its sleek build and rising lines gave it a strong identity on the court, especially during MJ’s unforgettable moments in the late nineties. Even with new colorways dropping every year, the model still holds a special place in the rotation thanks to its comfort and bold shape.

The "Pearl Pink" fits right into that story, adding a softer palette without losing what made the silhouette iconic. In the new photos, the pair shows off a smooth white and pink leather upper with a textured mudguard for extra depth.

The pastel tones wrap the entire shoe, including the outsole, heel tab, and hardware. A subtle Jumpman logo sits on the tongue, completing the look. It’s a bright and clean option for younger sneaker fans, and the photos highlight just how crisp this release really is.

Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 12 "Pearl Pink" comes dressed in soft white leather with a textured pink mudguard. The stitching follows the classic rising sun pattern, keeping the model’s signature look intact.

Light pink lace loops, a pink heel tab, and a matching pink outsole tie the colorway together. The Jumpman branding appears on the tongue and side tab in simple tonal hits.

The midsole carries a smooth white finish that blends into the pink rubber base. Every piece feels balanced and clean, giving this GS pair a soft tone while preserving the bold shape of the Air Jordan 12.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” will be released on November 21st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $155 when they are released.

Image via Nike