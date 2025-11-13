Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” Shines In Official Photos

BY Ben Atkinson 350 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-12-pearl-pink-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 12 "Pearl Pink" returns in GS sizing with soft colors and fresh details that highlight the classic silhouette.

The Air Jordan 12 "Pearl Pink" is set to drop later this month, and official images confirm a clean and playful take on the famous silhouette. This GS exclusive leans into soft color blocking while keeping the same structure that made the Jordan 12 one of the most durable models in the line.

The shoe arrives at a moment when Jordan Brand continues to expand its offerings for young sneaker fans. They're looking for something fresh but still tied to Jordan’s legacy. The Jordan 12 debuted in 1996 and drew early inspiration from Japanese design and luxury fashion.

Its sleek build and rising lines gave it a strong identity on the court, especially during MJ’s unforgettable moments in the late nineties. Even with new colorways dropping every year, the model still holds a special place in the rotation thanks to its comfort and bold shape.

The "Pearl Pink" fits right into that story, adding a softer palette without losing what made the silhouette iconic. In the new photos, the pair shows off a smooth white and pink leather upper with a textured mudguard for extra depth.

The pastel tones wrap the entire shoe, including the outsole, heel tab, and hardware. A subtle Jumpman logo sits on the tongue, completing the look. It’s a bright and clean option for younger sneaker fans, and the photos highlight just how crisp this release really is.

Read More: A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 6 “Smokey Mauve” Raffle Is Now Live

Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink”
air-jordan-12-pearl-pink-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 12 "Pearl Pink" comes dressed in soft white leather with a textured pink mudguard. The stitching follows the classic rising sun pattern, keeping the model’s signature look intact.

Light pink lace loops, a pink heel tab, and a matching pink outsole tie the colorway together. The Jumpman branding appears on the tongue and side tab in simple tonal hits.

The midsole carries a smooth white finish that blends into the pink rubber base. Every piece feels balanced and clean, giving this GS pair a soft tone while preserving the bold shape of the Air Jordan 12.

Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” Release Date

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” will be released on November 21st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $155 when they are released.

air-jordan-12-pearl-pink-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-12-pearl-pink-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Laser” Is Reportedly Dropping Next Fall

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-12-pearl-pink-sneaker-news Sneakers New Look At Upcoming Air Jordan 12 "Pearl Pink" 12.6K
Air-Jordan-12-GS-Pearl-Pink-510815-600-2025 Sneakers Air Jordan 12 GS “Pearl Pink” Shines With Soft Elegance 4.2K
air-jordan-12-gs-pearl-pink-sneaker-news Sneakers New Photos Show The Air Jordan 12 GS “Pearl Pink” 561
air-jordan-12-pearl-pink-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” Brings A Playful Twist 610
Comments 0