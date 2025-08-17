Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” Brings A Playful Twist

The Air Jordan 12 "Pearl Pink" arrives as a kids-exclusive release that blends classic design with a fresh and playful touch. This new edition of Michael Jordan’s twelfth signature sneaker stands out with its soft pink palette, offering something that feels both bold and stylish.

It breaks away from the dark and rugged tones of the “Flu Game” or “Playoffs.” It instead leans into a look that feels modern and fashion-forward. Covered in a mix of "Pearl Pink" and medium soft pink. The shoe keeps the familiar stitched upper and faux reptile mudguard that define the AJ12.

Metallic silver eyelets and subtle branding details stay in place, maintaining the balance between luxury and sport. It’s a sneaker that nods to the heritage of Jordan Brand but carries a lighter personality, making it a perfect fit for the next generation of sneaker fans.

The Air Jordan 12 holds an important place in sneaker history as the model Jordan wore during his iconic 1996–97 season, including the legendary “Flu Game.” Its design was inspired by the Japanese Rising Sun flag and a 19th-century women’s shoe, giving it a unique blend of global influence and performance engineering.

The new photos highlight the "Pearl Pink" colorway in detail, showing just how well the AJ12 adapts to fresh storytelling decades after its debut.

Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink”

The Air Jordan 12 Pearl Pink comes dressed in a full tonal pink upper. The quilted leather base features subtle stitching, while the mudguard carries a faux reptile texture for added depth.

A darker shade of Medium Soft Pink wraps the outsole and heel, contrasting the lighter tones on the upper. Metallic silver eyelets shine against the pink laces, while the heel tab displays “Jordan” branding alongside the number 23.

The outsole combines pink and white sections, finished with a Jumpman logo at the toe. Every detail sticks true to the AJ12’s heritage while presenting a playful new look.