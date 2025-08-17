Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” Brings A Playful Twist

BY Ben Atkinson 17 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-12-pearl-pink-sneaker-news
Image via xcsnkr
The Air Jordan 12 "Pearl Pink" brings a fresh kids-exclusive twist to the classic silhouette with a tonal pink design and premium detailing.

The Air Jordan 12 "Pearl Pink" arrives as a kids-exclusive release that blends classic design with a fresh and playful touch. This new edition of Michael Jordan’s twelfth signature sneaker stands out with its soft pink palette, offering something that feels both bold and stylish.

It breaks away from the dark and rugged tones of the “Flu Game” or “Playoffs.” It instead leans into a look that feels modern and fashion-forward. Covered in a mix of "Pearl Pink" and medium soft pink. The shoe keeps the familiar stitched upper and faux reptile mudguard that define the AJ12.

Metallic silver eyelets and subtle branding details stay in place, maintaining the balance between luxury and sport. It’s a sneaker that nods to the heritage of Jordan Brand but carries a lighter personality, making it a perfect fit for the next generation of sneaker fans.

The Air Jordan 12 holds an important place in sneaker history as the model Jordan wore during his iconic 1996–97 season, including the legendary “Flu Game.” Its design was inspired by the Japanese Rising Sun flag and a 19th-century women’s shoe, giving it a unique blend of global influence and performance engineering.

The new photos highlight the "Pearl Pink" colorway in detail, showing just how well the AJ12 adapts to fresh storytelling decades after its debut.

Read More: Jordan Brand Drops "Shattered Backboard" T-Shirts

Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink”

The Air Jordan 12 Pearl Pink comes dressed in a full tonal pink upper. The quilted leather base features subtle stitching, while the mudguard carries a faux reptile texture for added depth.

A darker shade of Medium Soft Pink wraps the outsole and heel, contrasting the lighter tones on the upper. Metallic silver eyelets shine against the pink laces, while the heel tab displays “Jordan” branding alongside the number 23.

The outsole combines pink and white sections, finished with a Jumpman logo at the toe. Every detail sticks true to the AJ12’s heritage while presenting a playful new look.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Pearl Pink” will be released on November 21st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Read More: Detailed Shots Surface Of Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue”

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Air-Jordan-12-GS-Pearl-Pink-510815-600-2025 Sneakers Air Jordan 12 GS “Pearl Pink” Shines With Soft Elegance 3.8K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing Sneakers Air Jordan 5 Goes “Medium Soft Pink” Next Year 1126
Air-Jordan-5-Medium-Soft-Pink-35th-Anniversary-HQ7978-102 Sneakers Jordan Brand Celebrates 35 Years Of The Air Jordan 5 7.1K
Air-Jordan-3-Sail-Cement-Grey-Metallic-Silver-CK9246-100 Sneakers Air Jordan 3 "Sail/Metallic Silver" Is Subtle Yet Stunning 978
Comments 0