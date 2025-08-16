Detailed Shots Surface Of Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue”

The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red "Black Tongue" is making waves again as new retailer photos give the clearest look yet at this anticipated drop. The colorway is one of the most recognizable in Jordan Brand history, tied directly to Michael Jordan’s early years with the Chicago Bulls.

Dressed in white leather with bold "Fire Red" and black accents, the sneaker channels the energy of 1990 when the AJ5 first hit the court. The shoe features signature details that make it stand out in Jordan history.

The reflective tongue flips to black in this version, setting it apart from the more common silver-tongue "Fire Red". An embroidered “23” sits on the heel, while the Nike Air branding returns for a classic finish.

The icy outsole keeps the look fresh while staying true to Tinker Hatfield’s original design. With the new photos, fans finally get a closer view of the textures and shape, showing Jordan Brand’s attention to detail on this retro.

The Jordan 5 itself holds an important place in sneaker culture. It introduced lace locks, bold midsole flames, and reflective tongues, innovations that pushed basketball footwear forward.

Seeing this colorway return is a reminder of how timeless the silhouette remains. The photos above show just how sharp this release looks in hand, adding more fuel to the excitement.

Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue”

Image via size?

The Air Jordan 5 Fire Red "Black Tongue" features a crisp white leather base accented by Fire Red midsoles with black shark-tooth detailing. The black tongue stands out with a bold red Jumpman, while the red sockliner adds contrast inside.

A stitched “23” in red and black sits near the heel, complementing the throwback Nike Air branding. The translucent outsole ties the design together with a frosty blue finish.

Lace locks, mesh side panels, and padded ankle support highlight the model’s original performance details. This retro pairs nostalgia with clean execution, making it a must for Jordan collectors and fans.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 Fire Red “Black Tongue” will be released on September 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via size?