Jaidyn Alexis has had her fair share of problems with her ex Blueface, and according to her, she drew the line when he was behind bars. During a recent appearance on No Jumper, the mother of two revealed that the "Thotiana" rapper asked her to go on Baddies to make money during his prison stay. Moreover, he wanted her check deposited directly into his account. She ultimately refused, arguing that she needed the money more than he did to provide for their family on the outside.

"I can't because I'm out here taking care of the kids and you're in jail," she explained. "Why would I [give] this whole check to you?"

Jaidyn went on to reflect on her experience on Baddies, admitting that it was far from pleasant. "I went for 40 days," she recalled. "I was the only celebrity guest to go from start to finish ever. And I had to fight a fat b*tch on my birthday."

Jaidyn Alexis Plug Talk

Jaidyn's latest revelation comes just a few days after she teamed up with Adam22 and Lena The Plug to tease her appearance on their Plug Talk podcast. Needless to say, Blueface was quick to respond to this.

"Adam, I will f*ck your wife, n****... on camera we can film it, for sure," he declared. "I get my percentage. But it's just me and your wife, no other d*cks. I don't wanna see your little pink d*ck, man."

Lena later told the performer she'd take him up on his offer under a few conditions. "You have two weeks," she announced. "That should be enough time to get tested, to get your stamina up, to just get all around prepared. I want you showered. You, me, a cameraman, and my husband sitting in a little chair in the corner watching us. Let’s go."