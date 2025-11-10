Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis Nearly Come To Blows In Leaked Footage

Last week, Blueface rejoined society, but more importantly, his family and kids. While it must've felt good to reunite, it also had to have been pretty rough. We say that because a day after his prison bid, he hung out with on-again-off-again partner Chrisean Rock at an arcade. That set off Jaidyn Alexis, the rapper's other complicated ex.

What really got under Alexis' skin was that Chrisean was also with her two kids that she had with Blueface. When she came across footage of their hangout, she went ballistic, calling Rock a "crackhead b*tch" and etc.

Thanks to some extensive footage captured by The Neighborhood Talk, we now know that Jaidyn actually went up to confront Chrisean for this maneuver. The first of a handful of clips shows Chrisean being escorted out of the facility by security guards and her and Alexis jawing at one another.

Apparently, some shots at Rock's son with Blue, Chrisean Jr. (who was also there) were fired. You can hear Chrisean saying, "My son is a golden child... he ain't ret*rded... stop playin' with me."

In the ensuing clip, Rock charges at Jaidyn (presumably) off-screen, which leads to the security team holding her back.

Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis Beef

Per Karlissa Saffold (Blueface's mom who was there too), Chrisean hit one of the guards in the process. You can hear her shouting, "you're going to jail... that was an assault on a federal officer, b*tch."

Rock eventually gets separated from Alexis, with security trying to diffuse the situation. Jaidyn then proceeded to post another video to her social media from the arcade parking lot to publicly slam Chrisean.

"If any b*tch play about my kids... yeah we are going to see how far I'm going to take it. I'm not buster b*tch about my kids. I don't let just anybody play with them... it ain't like that over here."