Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis Nearly Come To Blows In Leaked Footage

BY Zachary Horvath 847 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
chrisean rock
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jaidyn Alexis attends Baddies Midwest Los Angeles Premiere at Fine Arts Theatre on November 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Zeus Network)
Chrisean Rock was seen hanging with Blueface, their child, and Jaidyn Alexis' kids at an arcade recently, which Jaidyn didn't love at all.

Last week, Blueface rejoined society, but more importantly, his family and kids. While it must've felt good to reunite, it also had to have been pretty rough. We say that because a day after his prison bid, he hung out with on-again-off-again partner Chrisean Rock at an arcade. That set off Jaidyn Alexis, the rapper's other complicated ex.

What really got under Alexis' skin was that Chrisean was also with her two kids that she had with Blueface. When she came across footage of their hangout, she went ballistic, calling Rock a "crackhead b*tch" and etc.

Thanks to some extensive footage captured by The Neighborhood Talk, we now know that Jaidyn actually went up to confront Chrisean for this maneuver. The first of a handful of clips shows Chrisean being escorted out of the facility by security guards and her and Alexis jawing at one another.

Apparently, some shots at Rock's son with Blue, Chrisean Jr. (who was also there) were fired. You can hear Chrisean saying, "My son is a golden child... he ain't ret*rded... stop playin' with me."

In the ensuing clip, Rock charges at Jaidyn (presumably) off-screen, which leads to the security team holding her back.

Read More: Ranking The Top 10 Adidas Collaborations That Aren’t Yeezy

Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis Beef

Per Karlissa Saffold (Blueface's mom who was there too), Chrisean hit one of the guards in the process. You can hear her shouting, "you're going to jail... that was an assault on a federal officer, b*tch."

Rock eventually gets separated from Alexis, with security trying to diffuse the situation. Jaidyn then proceeded to post another video to her social media from the arcade parking lot to publicly slam Chrisean.

"If any b*tch play about my kids... yeah we are going to see how far I'm going to take it. I'm not buster b*tch about my kids. I don't let just anybody play with them... it ain't like that over here."

The caption over her post added, "I was just tryna be a nice bm and allow them enjoy they dad his first day out but this ain't the Brady bunch [shrugging emoji]." Moreover, she tweeted following the debacle, "if a btch will poison her own baby why tf would I want them around mine?!"

Read More: Jhené Aiko & Big Sean's Timeline Written Through Their Collabs

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams Gossip Jaidyn Alexis And Chrisean Rock Continue To Fight Over Blueface 1421
Zeus Network Presents Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration Hosted By French Montana Relationships Blueface Says CPS Came To His House, Chrisean Rock Praises God 12.8K
3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Chrisean Rock Claps Back After Blueface's Custody Threat 5.0K
Creators Inc NYE 2024 Music Karlissa Saffold Blasts Jaidyn Alexis For Partying While Blueface Is In Jail 4.4K
Comments 2