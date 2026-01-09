J. Cole Fails To Release "The Fall Off" Despite Rumors Of A Surprise Drop

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Recording artist J. Cole walks off the court after game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Hip-Hop media personalities were claiming that J. Cole might be dropping on Friday, but in the end, we were had.

Throughout this past week, there were some hip-hop media personalities who were hinting at a J. Cole surprise drop. Rory & Mal and the Joe Budden Podcast were just a couple of shows beating on his drum.

Although they never explicitly said Cole was dropping, it was heavily implied. Or maybe fans were just hearing what they wanted to hear. Whatever the case may be, there were fans staying up until midnight last night on the off chance that Cole may actually come through with a new album.

In the end, this exercise proved to be a waste of time. There were no surprise releases. Everything that was supposed to be released was released, and everything that wasn't supposed to drop, didn't.

Read More: Celina Powell's Most Infamous (Alleged) Sneaky Links

J. Cole Didn't Drop

Needless to say, this caused quite a stir on social media. Whether or not it should have is up for interpretation. At the end of the day, Cole himself never made any announcements or commitments. With that in mind, it feels a bit silly that this conversation was being had to begin with.

The fans control the narrative, and on social media, there were certainly those who were unhappy with what they were seeing. In the same breath, there were others ready to simply say "I told you so" and move on with their lives.

Read More: Drake Hit With A RICO? Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Lawsuit Against Stake, Drake & Adin Ross

Internet Reacts

Below, you can find a wide range of reactions to the news. For the most part, fans blame people like Mal and Ice from the Joe Budden Podcast for pushing a pipe dream. Others simply knew what type of time it was from the very beginning.

Interestingly enough, Drake spoke out last night with some cryptic Instagram posts. These suggest that ICEMAN is on the way and could very well be an imminent release. However, fans should probably refrain from getting their hopes up on that one.

It seems like disappointment was the word of the night on Friday, and further disappointment would just break our collective spirit.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat Music Mal Claims A Highly-Anticipated Album Is Dropping Friday, And Rory Think It's J. Cole
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Drake's Cryptic Message On Instagram Suggests "ICEMAN" Is Imminent
Syndication: The Tennessean Music DJ Akademiks Responds To Rumors Of A New J. Cole Album: "I Need Some Sleeping Material"
Celebrities Visit Build - February 17, 2020 Music Joe Budden & Skillz Reignite Feud Over J Cole's Beef With Kendrick Lamar
Comments 0