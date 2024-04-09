Joe Budden & Skillz Reignite Feud Over J Cole's Beef With Kendrick Lamar

J. Cole's apology to Kendrick Lamar over the "7 Minute Drill" response to the "Like That" verse is the bravest thing he could've done... and people aren't too happy with it. While the depth of that conversation is a story for another time, the prevailing sentiment among purist hip-hop fans of old is that Cole cowered out, and now, the "streets need a body." That's exactly what Joe Budden recently tweeted (before the actual apology), alluding to how we're still waiting on Drake's response to Kendrick and that folks want to see a tough battle. But then, one of Budden's old opponents, rapper Skillz, chimed in and provoked another spat between them, which has previously gone down circa 2021 over their respective rapping skills.

"Wild take coming from a rapper who never caught one," Skillz tweeted back at Joe Budden. "Now Skillz…… there is NO LIVING BREATHING person that has you as a better MC than me," Budden hit back. "& YOU can’t career shame a mosquito with a mixtape. And the one time a year ppl wanted to hear from you got stolen from you. Go be with your family." "Now Joseph? I have never been punched in the face for any sub par bars either," Skillz retorted. "You have taken more RAP/LIFE L’s than any rapper from Jersey. Go be Wendy Williams bro. And if YOU WERE SUCH AN AMAZING RAPPER in your PRIME? Why you become a podcaster?!? You cant ever talk bars with me." This is ironic considering his Hip Hop Confessions podcast, something that Budden's co-host Ice brought up against him.

Skillz Takes Shots At Joe Budden Over J. Cole's Kendrick Lamar Apology

"ICE? Find me one ep where Im talkin about current gossip…" Skillz responded to Ice. "i talk hip hop on my pod…thats it. You think I care about what sexxy redd wore last week??" "Bro I’m just saying. You said son became a podcaster…as a podcaster," Joe Budden's co-host clapped back. "And if we keeping it a buck, ya description says u have folks come on to confess their secrets…know who does that? Gossip shows lol." "I feel u ice respectfully but ….you keep bypassing the word HIP HOP tho," Skillz added. "thats what my ish is about. Not what yall do."

Budden Fires Back, Ice Chimes In

"I’m really not," Ice clarified. "Go back and look at what I initially replied to. The words ‘hip-hop’ were nowhere in that tweet. You moved the goalpost afterwards." Skillz even admitted this by replying with, "Touche I did," and through salute and handshake emojis, it seems like this either completely resolved or they just got bored. As for Joe Budden, though, no such resolution was offered to Skillz. For more news and the latest updates on all this rap beef and these players, stay logged into HNHH.

