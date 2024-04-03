Rick Ross & Drake Drama Leaves Joe Budden In His Feelings

Joe Budden and Drake have had a lot to say about one another lately, and not all of it has been positive. However, the former did share on a recent episode of his podcast that there's at least one artist that he'd be sad not to see Champagne Papi in the studio with anymore. While chatting with his co-hosts, Budden spoke about the apparent drama that's unfolding between Drake and most of his contemporaries right now, noting that he wouldn't be bothered by a halt in collaborations between the 6ix God and Future.

"I wasn’t the biggest fan of What A Time to Be Alive so who cares if Drake and Future never record again in my book. If Rick Ross and Drake are not rapping together no more, this hurts," the 43-year-old said. "This is impactful. No more ‘[Aston Martin] Music’?" Budden asked in disbelief. As HipHopDX reports, the main clue right now as to why Rozay unfollowed his long-time friend is a tweet from Metro Boomin urging hip-hop heads to "pick a side" after dropping We Don't Trust You last month.

Read More: Rick Ross Vibes Out To Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss After OVO Boss Invites Cristina Mackey To His Show

Joe Budden Wishes for Drake and Rick Ross to Resolve Their Conflict

The former correctional officer appears as a guest on the collab album from the renowned producer and Hendrix, which also includes Kendrick Lamar's feisty "Like That" diss aimed at Champagne Papi. Rather than jumping in the booth to respond, Drake went low by sending VIP tickets to Ross' ex, Cristina Mackey during a recent tour date, and has been hinting at crafting the perfect comeback to his newfound opps.

At this point, it's looking like Drake is feuding with many of his past collaborators, though we still haven't exactly pieced together why. Earlier this week the father of one fueled rumours that he and Travis Scott are on the outs by appearing to "shoot" at a prop of the Houston native's head while performing their "MELTDOWN" collaboration. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Drake Fuels Beef Rumors With Travis Scott By "Shooting" At La Flame Head Prop During "MELTDOWN" Performance

[Via]