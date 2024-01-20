Drake
- MusicDrake Advocates For Tory Lanez's Release Again On IG: "3 You"The Canada connection is real, and Megan's fans will not like this. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYung Bleu Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperThe rise of Yung Bleu, his vibrant career, personal life, and financial ventures broken down to reveal his net worth.By Jake Skudder
- MusicOrlando Brown Makes Wild Claims About "Making Love" To Drake, Usher, And MoreBrown made the claims in a bizarre new video posted online. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDrake Celebrates "One Dance" Becoming His First Song To Reach 3 Billion StreamsOnly six other songs have accomplished this in Spotify history. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureAir Drake: A Guide To The Rapper's Luxurious Private JetDrake’s jet is undeniably luxury goals.By Demi Phillips
- MusicDrake's "Take Care" Not Certified Diamond Despite Original ReportsThe nearly 13-year-old record is almost there though. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureTexas Voting Registration Prank Targets Drake, 50 Cent, And MoreA number of artists fell victim to an elaborate scheme that registered them all as voters in Texas living at the same "beige $300,000 house in a modest new development."By Hayley Hynes
- SongsDrake "If You're Reading This It's Too Late" 9th Anniversary: Revisit The Classic "Know Yourself"" I WAS RUNNIN' THROUGH THE 6 WITH MY WOES!" By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRappers Who Own Their MastersOne of the greatest business moves artists and rappers can make is owning their masters. Here's a list of rappers who have been shrewd enough to gain ownership of their masters. By Angelique Garr
- SneakersNike Air Zoom Drive x Drake's NOCTA "White" Official PhotosDrake's new sneaker is dropping soon.By Ben Atkinson
- Pop CultureNashville Drake Fan Leaves Show $100K Richer After Finishing Chemotherapy: VideoNow that he's back on the road, this time with J. Cole, Drake's generosity continues to make headlines.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Durk Will Hit The Road With Drake & J. Cole On "It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour"Durk continues to win in the early stages of 2024. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicYeat Essentials: 5 Songs You Need To Stream Right NowYeat has one of the most unique and exciting sonic styles in the modern rap landscape. Here are 5 songs every Yeat fan should hear. By TeeJay Small
- Music21 Savage Explains That He's Sick Of The "Rich Flex" Drake MemeHe's tired of fans repeating the same meme over and over.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureBobbi Althoff & Drake Beef Rumours Come Up During Podcaster's Keke Palmer Interview: WatchElsewhere in her chat with Palmer, Althoff addressed rumours of her being an industry plant.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Parties With Cash Cobain & Fivio Foreign During Weekend In New York: WatchFivio also gave Drake his flowers on Twitter. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Takes Aim On "Hiss": Breaking Down The Bars Toward Her TargetsMegan Thee Stallion let it all out on "Hiss," and as she told "The Breakfast Club" on Friday (Jan 26) morning, "Hit dogs holler."By Erika Marie
- MusicCommon Takes Drake's Side In Yasiin Bey BeefHe defended Drake's status as more of a rap artist than a pop artist.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music21 Savage Reveals How Drake Friendship Gets Him A Lot Of FlackIt's the newest comments from his Club Shay Shay appearance to get attention from fans.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicToxic Love: Essential, Wild R&B Songs For Valentine's DayAs Valentine's Day approaches, we are exploring a few tracks that stray far from the lovey-dovey feels.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicLil Wayne Knows The Main Reason Why Drake Is Hated And It Is A Simple One: "He Light-skinned"Weezy went on Richard Sherman's podcast to discuss this pressing matter. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsFabolous And Trey Songz Deliver Passionate Performances Over A Drake Beat On "You Did Me Wrong"Fabolous and Trey body this one. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsDrake Gave Us A Worldwide Bop And Lyrical Banger On "Scary Hours" EPDrake stunned the world six years ago. By Zachary Horvath