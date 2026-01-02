Most young artists who crave to reach elite levels of stardom don't get their wish. There are some exceptions, though as a song of theirs could pop off on social media. But more times than not, a majority either never get there or just have to do it the old-fashioned way, grind.

However, there is another shortcut to more recognition. That would be a co-sign from a bigger artist. Drake, love him or hate him, has put his fans and other casual listeners on by joining rappers and singers on the come up for a song. Or he'll hit the musician with follow on social media.

He's just done this with a beloved underground femcee, who has been putting the work in for a couple of years now. That would be Los Angeles talent Molly Santana. The 21-year-old has already developed a cult-like following, with North West being one of her biggest fans.

Molly's popularity has grown exponentially since 2024 thanks to some trendy singles like "Windows Up," her ever-expanding catalog on Soundcloud, and a Rolling Loud performance that year.

Her sound blends multiple genres and subcultures of rap together such as trap and rage. Similar to Playboi Carti, Molly has a grungy/punk aesthetic about her that's captivated listeners.

What's The Latest On Drake's ICEMAN?

As a result, her social media following has ballooned in succession with her current number of followers sitting at 400,000 even. That list now includes Drake as caught by Kurrco.

Molly's fan base is mixed about this news right now, with some boldly accusing The Boy of predatory behavior given their age gap. Others are trying to shoo him away as they don't want him to just try and hop on her wave.

But some are welcoming this shoutout as they visualizing how cool it would be to have them collab on ICEMAN. That of course is Drake's upcoming solo album, his ninth to be exact. It's yet to receive a release date or even an official cover art despite him teasing it all throughout 2025.