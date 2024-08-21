Underground Multi-Hyphenate Molly Santana Releases Intoxicating Single "Windows Up"

The Ski Mask The Slump God opening act has a banger for her devoted fan base.

Molly Santana is someone that you may want to check out if you're craving some more experimental sounds. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California and has American and Japanese roots. She is considered underground hip-hop, but that doesn't even begin to describe her. The 19-20-year-old likes to play around with elements of dance and EDM too, creating a unique blend that should shake up the music industry. She's already getting co-signs from established names in the industry such as Wiz Khalifa, Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade, and even Ski Mask The Slump God.

The latter brought on Molly Santana for his 11th Dimension tour, which kicked off on June 15 and is running for a while, ending on November 14. She's soaking up a lot of experience with him, along with fellow undergrounders Hardrock and Danny Towers. Molly has actually been on her tour as well and her's kicked off on July 25 and is running through August 28. As it stands, she is known for singles like "Chain Swangin", "Black Ops", and "Amnesia". Pretty soon, "Windows Up" will be recognized as of her big break singles. In fact, the freeing and woozy dance/pop-rap cut is well on its way with over 100,000 streams. Stream it below and see why it's all the craze right now.

"Windows Up" - Molly Santana

