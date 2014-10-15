Wiz Khalifa is the reigning stoner king of hip-hop, a Snoop Dogg for the new generation and one of the most popular "new rockstars" (as Kanye West so eloquently put it).

Throughout his 8-year career, the avid Pittsburgh sports fan has collaborated with Mac Miller, Curren$y, Yelawolf, Mike Will Made It, Devin The Dude, Big K.R.I.T., French Montana, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Ne-Yo, Wale, J. Cole, Chris Brown, The Game, B.o.B., Kendrick Lamar, Prodigy, Jadakiss, Chief Keef, 50 Cent, Nelly, Fabolous, Machine Gun Kelly, Fat Joe, Juelz Santana, E-40, Xzibit, Tech N9ne, Kelly Rowland, Action Bronson and many more.

Most recently, he lost an uncle to gun violence and made Forbes' "30 Under 30" list. He's currently working on his new album Blacc Hollywood (which will feature Mannie Fresh, The Weeknd, Adele and Miley Cyrus), as well as developing his Taylor Gang Records imprint, which is home to Berner, Chevy Woods, Juicy J, Project Pat, Tuki Carter, Ty Dolla $ign and more. Stay tuned.