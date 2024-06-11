Ski Mask The Slump God Announces 11th Dimension World Tour

Ski Mask The Slump God is fully embracing a comeback. The explosive rapper just released his first new studio album in 6 years. The new album is called 11th Dimension and it follows his 2018 debut effort STOKELEY. It also follows his 2021 project Sin City The Mixtape which spawned hits like "The Matrix" and "Dr. Suess."
The new album is very much a group project. Ski delivers posthumous guest appearances from both XXXTENTACION and Juice Wrld who he worked with frequently before their respective deaths. ATL Jacob, Future, Skillibeng, and Corbin also appear on the album. 11th Dimension was teased by two singles "Shibuya" and "Headrush" which both dropped earlier this year. Check out the full list of tour dates Ski announced below.
Ski Mask The Slump God Tour
Tour Dates:
Sat Jun 15 – Chicago, IL – Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
Fri Jul 05 – Ebreichsdorf, Austria – Rolling Loud Austria
Tue Jul 09 – Prague, Czech Republic – Lucerna Music Bar
Wed Jul 10 – Budapest, Hungary – Akvarium
Fri Jul 12 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle
Mon Jul 15 – Krakow, Poland – Studio
Wed Jul 17 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Lukiskes 2.0
Fri Jul 19 – Riga, Latvia – Positivus Festival
Thu Jul 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Fri Jul 26 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Sun Jul 28 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Mon Jul 29 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Wed Jul 31 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Thu Aug 01 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
Sun Aug 04 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
Tue Aug 06 – Denver, CO – Summit
Fri Aug 09 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Sun Aug 11 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Mon Aug 12 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Wed Aug 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Midway
Thu Aug 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Fri Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Mon Aug 19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Tue Aug 20 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Wed Aug 21 – Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
Fri Aug 23 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
Sun Aug 25 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Wed Aug 28 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore
Thu Sep 05 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – SWG3 Galvanizers
Fri Sep 06 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
Sat Sep 07 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute
Mon Sep 09 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Ritz
Wed Sep 11 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Forum Kentish Town
Fri Sep 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Max
Sat Sep 14 – Cologne, Germany – Hype Festival
Sun Sep 15 – Paris, France – Le Bataclan
Tue Sep 17 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix
Thu Sep 19 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
Sat Sep 21 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457
Sun Sep 22 – Berlin, Germany – Astra
Mon Sep 23 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
Tue Sep 24 – Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 36
Thu Nov 07 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
Sat Nov 09 – Melbourne, Australia – Festival Hall
Sun Nov 10 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall
Tue Nov 12 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre
Thu Nov 14 – Perth, Australia – Metro City
