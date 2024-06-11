Ski Mask The Slump God Announces 11th Dimension World Tour

Fans around the world will have plenty of chances to see him this year.

The new album is very much a group project. Ski delivers posthumous guest appearances from both XXXTENTACION and Juice Wrld who he worked with frequently before their respective deaths. ATL Jacob, Future , Skillibeng, and Corbin also appear on the album. 11th Dimension was teased by two singles "Shibuya" and "Headrush" which both dropped earlier this year. Check out the full list of tour dates Ski announced below.

Ski Mask The Slump God is fully embracing a comeback. The explosive rapper just released his first new studio album in 6 years. The new album is called 11th Dimension and it follows his 2018 debut effort STOKELEY. It also follows his 2021 project Sin City The Mixtape which spawned hits like "The Matrix" and "Dr. Suess."

