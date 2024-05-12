Ski Mask The Slump God Levels Up Like Goku ON "Headrush"

Ski Mask The Slump God is undoubtedly one of the industry's most entertaining acts going today. The Broward County, Florida native's goofy, and sometimes unconventional approach, are what define his style. He loves to color outside the lines, make references to anime, and sometimes lay down some of the wildest bars you will ever hear. This weekend, Ski Mask is back to provide some of that insanity in the form of a new single "Headrush."

It appears to be the second single for his long-awaited sophomore album 11th Dimension. Fans got their first taste of its lead offering "Shibuya" in the latter half of March, which was a solid release as well. According to Genius, Ski Mask has been messing around with the album's tracklist extensively over the last year and a half or so. "OOGA BOOGA!" was supposedly going to make the cut, but it was nixed and now remains to be a loosie.

Listen To "Headrush" By Ski Mask The Slump God

On top of what will make the final product, the release date is also up in the air. There was some speculation that Ski Mask would drop the album by his birthday (April 18), but that obviously did not come to fruition. Now, the rumor is that it will be out before the end of June. We can only hope and pray at this point, but for now we are thoroughly enjoying "Headrush." The title is a perfect way to describe this highly energetic single. Ski Mask channels the powers of Goku (who he likens himself to on the track), as his vocals are pitched up and are laid on top of a trap/rock fusion that sounds killer.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Headrush" by Ski Mask The Slump God? Is this the better promotional track for his upcoming album 11th Dimension, why or why not? Do you like the rock/trap direction that he is going in for this long-awaited project? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Ski Mask The Slump God. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Break the damn stage, on a rampage

Stand on business so much I started a stampede

She gon' handle me, yuh, like a twelve gauge

Power up like Kakarot, I'm in my last phase

Talkin’ to the bread, what the bands say?

On some Grim Reaper s***, Billy and Mandy

