rock music
- MusicHayley Williams Net Worth 2024: What Is The Paramore Singer Worth?Dive into Hayley Williams' dynamic career as the lead vocalist of Paramore and her ventures into solo projects and business.By Rain Adams
- MusicLenny Kravitz Believes Black Media Has Ignored His Contributions To MusicDo you agree with the rock star that Black media hasn't given him his due flowers, or is this a blown-out proportion on his behalf?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBrian May Net Worth 2023: What Is The Queen Legend Worth?Explore Brian May's net worth, his iconic journey with Queen, achievements in astrophysics, and passionate advocacy efforts.By Jake Skudder
- MusicJuice WRLD's Producer Says He Has Hundreds Of Rock Songs In The VaultNick Mira responded to a fan who doesn't like rock in rap, and he thinks that they wrongfully assumed Juice wasn't part of that crossover.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- AnticsLil Pump Disrespects Juice WRLD In Rock Song PreviewLil Pump mocks Juice WRLD and references his fatal drug overdose in a new song preview.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureAkon Thinks Rock Musicians In The 1980s Were Wilder Than Any Artist TodayThey just lacked social media coverage.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Nas X Is Officially On The Billboard Rock ChartsWhat can't Lil Nas X achieve?By Alex Zidel
- MusicAdam Levine Says All The "Incredible Things" In Music Happen In Hip-HopHe's not wrong, either.By Alex Zidel
- NewsYung Pinch Covers A Blink-182 Classic On "Miss You"Yung Pinch's new Blink-182 cover is produced by P-Lo.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Previews Turbulent New Screamo SongXXXTentacion is back on his screaming game.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPost Malone Calls Eminem A "Nerd" & Jams To MetallicaPost Malone shows love to Eminem as only he knows how.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuice WRLD Reveals The Origin Of His Name & His Major InfluencesJuice WRLD doesn't just play around with the emo-rap wave, his biggest influences come from rock music.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Previews New Music & Hints At Imminent Album ReleaseTrippie Redd is trying out a new sound in a snippet of his new music.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Nearly Made A Rock Record With Black Sabbath Guitarist Tony IommiEminem wanted to rock out with one of music's legendary guitarists.By Matt F
- MusicChance The Rapper Makes His Debut On Billboard's Rock Airplay ChartsThanks to Francis and The Lights "May I Have This Dance."By Aron A.