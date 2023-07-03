Juice WRLD is one of those artists whose unreleased artists and leaks’ acclaimed status rivals that of his officially released material. What’s more is that what’s left in the Chicago artist’s vault only further shows his versatility, influences, and talents as an artist. Although we unfortunately won’t get to see him curate this material himself, he made a lot of great music on this Earth- even if fans gravitate to their preferred style of his. Moreover, a fan recently mentioned Juice as an artist making true-blue rap and not rock-infused material, and lamenting his loss because of it. Then, his producer Nick Mira responded by stating that he was heavily influenced by- and made plenty of- rock music.

“Music is so trash right now, I miss juice,” the tweet in question began. “Ik he would never follow this punk/rock theme that all these artist are trying to follow now. That era needs to be left alone we want real quality rap music!” While whether you agree with that statement is a different story. Still, naming Juice WRLD as an outsider to rock is a mistake, according to Nick Mira.

Juice WRLD’s Producer Sets The Record Straight

Juice was heavily influenced by punk, rock, alternative, emo music.



we breathed it naturally and expressed it in a rap form / pop form. Juice's music is the epitome of multiple genres forming a unique sound.



he has hundres of rock songs in the vault of all different subgenres https://t.co/OzDPORLCcv — nick (@nickmira) July 2, 2023

“Juice was heavily influenced by punk, rock, alternative, emo music,” Mira quote-tweeted on Sunday (July 2) in response. “We breathed it naturally and expressed it in a rap form/pop form. Juice’s music is the epitome of multiple genres forming a unique sound. He has hundreds of rock songs in the vault of all different subgenres.” In addition, even within his rap-centric songs, he pulled in so many different influences across all genres. Whether it’s aesthetically, melodically, or sonically, it’s impossible to box in Juice WRLD’s output.

Meanwhile, there is still plenty of the “Doomsday” artist’s hip-hop music to enjoy that sees the light of day. Fore example, his teased and very anticipated collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Young Thug just officially released, titled “Money.” Of course, there will surely be much more amazing music to come from him. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Juice WRLD.

