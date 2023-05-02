producer
- MusicDr. Dre's Son On His EDM Career: "I'm Making Moves"DJ Tyler Young recently opened up about his father's influence, the next steps in his career, and more.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDoja Cat's "Scarlet" Marketed With Statue In Chicago, Rapper Demands Proper Credit For Her ProducersThe spooky album drops on September 22.By Ben Mock
- MusicDallas Austin The Hitmaker: 7 Unforgettable ProductionsThe man behind several R&B classics.By Demi Phillips
- MusicProducer Claims Kanye West Is Working On A New AlbumFya Man describes Kanye's new music as "Old Ye but new with the times."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDiplo Net Worth 2023: What Is The Music Icon Worth?Delve into the extraordinary journey of Diplo, renowned DJ and producer, boasting a net worth of $50 million in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- MusicTimbaland Labels Dr. Dre "The Greatest To Ever Do It"Timbaland says Dr. Dre is his "favorite producer."By Cole Blake
- MusicDJ Daryl Hints At New Posthumous 2Pac AlbumDJ Daryl claims to have "unreleased 2Pac vocals."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMurda Beatz: Powerhouse Producer Dominating TrapMurda Beatz’s unique approach to hip hop production and prolific output have earned him the position as a powerhouse producer dominating trap music.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicThe Alchemist Lists Hit Top 5 Producers Of All TimeThe Alchemist had a variety of styles on his best producers list.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicHarry Fraud: The Hip Hop Producer Defining A GenerationProducer Harry Fraud has been putting out music since the 2010s with multiple rappers and won't be stopping anytime soon.By Paul Barnes
- MusicClip Of Gunna Meeting "fukumean" Producer Dunk Rock CirculatesDunk Rock was holding a sign outside Gunna's studio.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJuice WRLD's Producer Says He Has Hundreds Of Rock Songs In The VaultNick Mira responded to a fan who doesn't like rock in rap, and he thinks that they wrongfully assumed Juice wasn't part of that crossover.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music7 Influential Hip Hop Producers You Should KnowEach producer on this list has a signature sound, have worked with a variety of artists, and have a deep discography of instrumentals, proving their influence.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicNicki Minaj Gets Lawsuit For Allegedly Stealing "I Lied" BeatA producer claimed that the "Pinkprint" track's instrumental is a carbon copy of a song he made in 2011. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Paid "Money In The Grave" Producer $20KThe rapper's generous payment was the beginning of Lil CC's career.By Noah Grant
- MusicWestside Gunn Argues With Producer On TwitterThe rapper had time today.By Noah Grant
- MusicJazze Pha's 7 Biggest HitsJazze Pha was one of the best producers in the 2000s. Do you remember the hits he produced?By Brandon Simmons
- Original Content7 Of Pharrell's Most Recently Produced HitsFrom Kendrick Lamar to 21 Savage, here are seven hit records Pharrell produced By Paul Barnes