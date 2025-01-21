Ex "New Rory And MAL" Producer Passionately Speaks Out After Being Fired

According to ex-producer of the New Rory and MAL podcast, Julian Delgado, there's been a lot of changes at the studio. That includes a lot of employees being let go, including him. Despite it being a pretty major platform in the hip-hop media space, it seems Rory and MAL are going through a bit of internal turmoil. The details on this are pretty much non-existent. However, Julian's message may give listeners some slight context as to what's going on. From piecing things together, it looks as if he was fired at least a couple of weeks ago.

That speculation comes from how Julian talks about his departure from New Rory and MAL below. This isn't some tweet or Instagram caption, though. The writer and producer decided to address the elephant in the room on his new podcast. It's called Something Wrong With The Podcast and it looks to be a solo endeavor. Even more bold, he decided to speak on it during the first episode. Julian starts out by saying how he was going through all seven stages of grief.

Rory & MAL's Former Colleague Pens Inspirational Message To Those "Not Being Seen"

Additionally, he adds that he feels he owes it to himself and the public to at least give some sort of perspective on the situation. How he went by this is by writing a poem of sorts of how he started to realize that his time working with Rory and MAL was coming to a close. Julian discloses that he wrote at least 20 drafts of this letter and here are some quotes that may be keys to why he's on his own.