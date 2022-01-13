fired
- MusicGloRilla Got Fired By Nike For This Reason: WatchWho else has gotten the boot from their nine-to-five menial job for being just a little bit too much of a fan of a particular artist?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKanye West Wanted His Home To Have No Electricity Or WindowsMore strange details from Kanye West's life are emerging from a lawsuit.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureSpice From "L&HH" Blasted For Calling Bambi A "Giraffe" After Erica Mena ScandalThe moral of the story here, folks, is that maybe using animals as insults isn't a particularly good idea.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVESPN Fires Reporter For Insult Caught On CameraESPN fired reporter Marly Rivera insult caught on camera.By Tyler Reed
- PoliticsTucker Carlson Had This Reaction To Being FiredCarlson's firing sent shockwaves throughout the industry.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsDon Lemon Rips CNN After Being Let GoDon Lemon and Tucker Carlson were fired on the same day.By Alexander Cole
- MusicGloRilla's Former Bodyguard Fired For Not Beating Up Person Who Threw WaterThe former security personnel said that he wasn't about to cop an assault charge and lose his license over a past incident.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsMilo Yiannopoulos Fired From Kanye West's Campaign Team: ReportThe decision comes after a troubling string of interviews from the rapper and his alt-right inner circle.By Hayley Hynes
- TechElon Musk Fires Twitter's Top Execs After Taking Control In Tumultuous $44B DealCEO Parag Agrawal was let go, along with two other executives, sources have shared.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMilan Christopher Calls Out VH1 Over Ceaser Emanuel Alleged Animal Abuse FiringThe former L&HH star says: "This is a prime example of how a dogs life has more value to white people in America than black peoples lives!"By Erika Marie
- SportsFrank Vogel Blissfully Unaware The Lakers Are Going To Fire HimThe Lakers have been thinking about this move for a while.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureNike Set To Fire Unvaccinated Employees This WeekendDue to a company vaccine mandate, Nike will reportedly begin firing unvaccinated employees starting January 15th, 2022. By Brianna Lawson