Adin Ross Threatens To Fire Staff Member For Playing Kendrick Lamar At His Boxing Event

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 475 Views
Adin Ross Fires Production Playing Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News
Jan. 28, 2018: Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Usp Entertainment 60th Annual Grammy Awards E Ent Usa Ny. © Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Adin Ross is so incredibly loyal to Drake that he can't even stand the sound of Kendrick Lamar's voice, even a song as beloved as "Alright."

Adin Ross has been hosting many boxing events as of late in partnership with Kick and Stake, and it seems like Kendrick Lamar is one of the banned names on the list. But that's not even just from an attendance perspective.

In a clip caught by FearBuck on Twitter, the streamer noticed that someone from his production team played the classic and beloved K.Dot song "Alright" over the speakers. He wasn't having it, and immediately cleared the air and requested that his staff show more OVO loyalty.

"Aye, production, skip this s**t right now," Adin Ross remarked against Kendrick Lamar, which is unsurprising given his Drake relationship. "I don't want Kendrick Lamar played at my event. And whoever f***ing played this song, you're going to get fired. No, it's not [a walkout song]. Thank you for skipping that to 50 Cent. I'm a loyal person to my friend, that's all. I ride hard for my friends."

Of course, we wonder how both Kendrick and Drizzy fans would feel about something like this if the roles were reversed. Most likely, they would do a lot of goalpost shifting and double standards in either case, as both Stanbases have proven for the past 16 months or so.

Adin Ross Drake Stream

Nevertheless, the strong bond between Adin Ross and Drake over the years is not your typical parasocial fan relationship. Many folks who just love the 6ix God have irrational hatred for the Compton lyricist, and vice versa. But they don't know the Toronto superstar in real life. Ross has that to boast via his livestreams with The Boy, so his constant defenses are not perfectly equivalent to the "glazing" mentality that fans of both MCs face accusations for every day.

One place where "Alright" did play to soaring success, though, was during Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National" tour alongside Mustard and SZA. They have their overseas legs of the tour coming up, as they recently wrapped up their North American concerts with a killer DMV close-out.

Hopefully Adin Ross doesn't have to threaten to fire more people to maintain his OVO credentials. Or he might just settle down one day and listen to the music rather than its artist's disses.

