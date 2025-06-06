Adin Ross Claims Drake Has Finished His "Amazing" New Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Adin Ross Drake Finished New Album Hip Hop News
Jun 2, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake gestures during the third quarter of game two of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Adin Ross said this will be a very important album for Drake's career, and hardcore fans are expecting a lot from it.

Drake already dropped a collab album this year, but there's a slight chance that won't be his only release of 2025. According to Adin Ross, he just finished his next LP, his solo comeback following the Kendrick Lamar beef and a whole lot of other drama.

In a clip caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter, the streamer spoke to his chat about the upcoming project during a recent live session. Some fans think the record will be called ICEMAN, others are just happy for whatever, and a few are skeptical about Drizzy's chances to live up to the hype. Adin isn't worried, though.

"Yes, [it's done]. I can't tell too much, but yes, the new album is going to be amazing," Adin Ross remarked concerning the upcoming Drake solo album. "The f**k you want me to say, bro? Yes, the new album, it's going to be really good. I think it's a very, very, very, very, very, very important album for Drake's career. And I'll explain why after. But that s**t tough." Then, Ross smiled as he read a joke about leaking the project.

Read More: Wack 100 Claims Tory Lanez Stabbing Was Result Of Inmate's Girlfriend Allegedly "Flirting" With Rap Star

Is Drake On Tha Carter VI?

However, this news arrived as Drake was missing from a highly anticipated tracklist. A Sports Illustrated report suggested he and Nicki Minaj would provide guest features on the new Lil Wayne album, the long-awaited Tha Carter VI. That didn't end up panning out for unknown reasons. Whether or not this was a false report or something changed last-minute remains a mystery.

Nevertheless, the 6ix God has plenty of momentum this year already thanks to the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. "NOKIA" and other tracks continue to ring off as summer-ready jams.

Amid other narratives about Drake and his many beefs and tribulations, this PND joint project focused on the melodies and on catchy songwriting to stake his claim back. We will see if this upcoming solo LP carries a similar energy or diverts to another path.

Still, what will be most exciting about this record won't be its allusions to the past. It will be its journey towards the future of this career.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.2K
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors Viral Adin Ross Defiantly Proclaims Drake As The Winner Of The Kendrick Lamar Battle 3.0K
Party Next Door Live Music Drake Says Him & PartyNextDoor's Upcoming Album Is The Best Work They've Ever Done 6.3K
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets Music Drake Reveals Which Albums He's The Most Of Proud Of 2.9K