Adin Ross Claims Drake Has Finished His "Amazing" New Album

Drake already dropped a collab album this year, but there's a slight chance that won't be his only release of 2025. According to Adin Ross, he just finished his next LP, his solo comeback following the Kendrick Lamar beef and a whole lot of other drama.

In a clip caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter, the streamer spoke to his chat about the upcoming project during a recent live session. Some fans think the record will be called ICEMAN, others are just happy for whatever, and a few are skeptical about Drizzy's chances to live up to the hype. Adin isn't worried, though.

"Yes, [it's done]. I can't tell too much, but yes, the new album is going to be amazing," Adin Ross remarked concerning the upcoming Drake solo album. "The f**k you want me to say, bro? Yes, the new album, it's going to be really good. I think it's a very, very, very, very, very, very important album for Drake's career. And I'll explain why after. But that s**t tough." Then, Ross smiled as he read a joke about leaking the project.

Is Drake On Tha Carter VI?

However, this news arrived as Drake was missing from a highly anticipated tracklist. A Sports Illustrated report suggested he and Nicki Minaj would provide guest features on the new Lil Wayne album, the long-awaited Tha Carter VI. That didn't end up panning out for unknown reasons. Whether or not this was a false report or something changed last-minute remains a mystery.

Nevertheless, the 6ix God has plenty of momentum this year already thanks to the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. "NOKIA" and other tracks continue to ring off as summer-ready jams.

Amid other narratives about Drake and his many beefs and tribulations, this PND joint project focused on the melodies and on catchy songwriting to stake his claim back. We will see if this upcoming solo LP carries a similar energy or diverts to another path.

Still, what will be most exciting about this record won't be its allusions to the past. It will be its journey towards the future of this career.