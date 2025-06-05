Rick Ross & French Montana Link Up After Fueling Drake & Kendrick Lamar Feud

MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 26: (L-R) French Montana, Rick Ross Attend Rick Ross Celebrates His Birthday At Mr. Hospitality's El Tucán With Haute Living And Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at El Tucan on January 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Mr. Hospitality)
According to French Montana, he and his cars will be at Rick Ross' upcoming car show, which takes place on June 7.

Recently, Rick Ross and French Montana linked up, sharing a short clip promoting the former's upcoming car show. "I'll be out there, I'm bringing my cars, we coming out there," the Moroccan-American performer declared, as captured by Akademiks TV.

While the car show is sure to make headlines, that's far from all their fans are talking about. Rick Ross famously sided with Kendrick Lamar amid his viral feud with Drake, even unleashing a diss track aimed at the Toronto rapper.

In it, he accused him of getting cosmetic surgery, using ghostwriters, and more. He even accused Drake of sending French Montana a cease-and-desist over his "Splash Brothers" verse. "I unfollowed you, n***a 'cause you sent/ The motherf*ckin' cease-and-desist to French Montana, n***a/ You sent the police, n***a, hatin' on my dawg project," he rapped.

Gamma CEO Larry Jackson later appeared on The Joe Budden Podcast and confirmed this. "The cease-and-desist letter was a real thing. I thought that was really funny...but other than that, I got nothing," he explained. "We all have different senses of humor. I thought it was funny. I didn't think anybody was really trying to be nefarious. I just thought it was a joke."

Drake & Rick Ross Beef

Drake and French Montana appeared to be on good terms as recently as last October, when Drake liked an Instagram post promoting his documentary, The French Montana Story: For Khadija. It remains unclear where they stand now.

As for Drizzy and Rick Ross, the latter told Bootleg Kev last month what it would take for them to reconcile. “Real n****s stay real," he explained at the time. "Was it something really deep? Nah. F*ck that, though. But if it’s real it’s real and that’s what it is."

“You never know, if a n***a send me a bottle of Luc Belaire, especially the white one," he added. "Send me a white Belaire and I’ll take a picture with you.” Ross also appeared open to the idea of reconciling with Drake during his appearance on Yung Miami's podcast, Caresha Please.

