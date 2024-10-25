Drake Supports French Montana’s Documentary Despite Rick Ross’ Cease And Desist Accusations

Drake recently showed loved to French Montana on Instagram.

Back in April of this year, Rick Ross went after Drake in his scathing diss track, "Champagne Moments." It was in response to shade thrown on Drake's track "Push Ups," which features a bar about Ross' age and his biggest hits being with Drake. On it, he accuses the Toronto hitmaker of having cosmetic surgery, using ghostwriters, and more.

Ross also accuses Drake of hitting French Montana with a cease and desist over his "Splash Brothers" verse on the fiery track. "I unfollowed you, n***a 'cause you sent/ The motherf*ckin' cease-and-desist to French Montana, n***a/ You sent the police, n***a, hatin' on my dawg project," he raps. Ultimately, the song was released with Lil Wayne replacing Drake. Gamma CEO Larry Jackson later confirmed this was true during an appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast.

Drake Shows Love To French Montana

"The cease-and-desist letter was a real thing. I thought that was really funny...but other than that, I got nothing," he explained. "We all have different senses of humor. I thought it was funny, I didn't think anybody was really trying to be nefarious. I just thought it was a joke." Now, however, it at least appears that Drake and French Montana could be back on good terms. Recently, social media sleuths noticed that Drizzy liked one of French Montana's Instagram posts about his upcoming documentary, The French Montana Story: For Khadija.

It's worth noting that Drake is billed as an executive producer and a cast member of the film on IMDb. It's unclear exactly when it was filmed, but it first premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. What do you think of Drake liking French Montana's Instagram post despite Rick Ross previously accusing him of sending French Montana a cease and desist? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.