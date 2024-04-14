Drake Allegedly Cease & Desisted French Montana Over "Splash Brothers" Verse

Rick Ross just ramped up rap's civil war by dropping a response diss to Drake, on which he takes a lot of shots at his alleged surgeries, racial insecurity, label prospects, and more. However, one of the most notable lines sought to claim that the OVO mogul sent French Montana a cease and desist letter. "You sent the police, n***a, hatin' on my dog project," Rozay said on the cut after this accusation, and it's important to note that this is still speculation since French hasn't commented on it at press time. As such, fans began to theorize as to what this letter could've meant, and the common conclusion is that it was because of a song (or verse) that didn't make his most recent album, Mac & Cheese 5.

Furthermore, some fans believe that this references a leaked track called "Big Pun" which apparently featured Drake. In fact, rumors floated that this song would appear on French Montana's next project when a snippet surfaced in May of 2023 before a full leak in December of that year, and there was also speculation that Metro Boomin produced it. Of course, this is very interesting because of Metro's current feud with Drizzy. But it probably wouldn't have been of much note if it wasn't for this recent context.

Drake's Leaked Verse On French Montana's "Splash Brothers": Listen

On the other hand, the more widely believed theory about this alleged cease and desist letter is that it's about the track "Splash Brothers" off of Mac & Cheese 5. While this track does appear on the album with features from Lil Wayne and, ironically enough, Rick Ross, it was supposedly meant to be on French Montana's previous album and with a Drake feature instead of Tunechi. It would make more sense if this is why the Maybach Music Group honcho is invested in this track rather than caring about the unreleased song "Big Pun." Also, he would likely have more first-hand knowledge of it.

Meanwhile, we wonder if this means the Moroccan-American artist will have to "pick a side" now or if he'd rather stay out of this. He and the 6ix God have some collaborations and good times to look back on, and it seemed like everything was good between them. We'll see what else comes of this in the near future. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, French Montana, and Rick Ross, stick around on HNHH.

