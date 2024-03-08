French Montana Claims Streaming Numbers "Brainwash Artists" Despite Dropping 126-Track Album

French Montana has had a fascinating few weeks as far as sales numbers go. It started back in January when he announced his new album Mac & Cheese 5. He sold vinyl editions of the album for just $5, leading many fans to purchase copies who might not have otherwise. That turned out to be the first of a few tactics used to try and boost the total sales numbers of the album. But the most notable tactic came from its various releases on streaming services.

Platforms like Spotify and Apple Music got numerous versions of Mac & Cheese 5. In addition to the regular version of the album he also shared a Sped-Up version, slowed-down version, instrumental version, acapella version, and deluxe edition. All of those versions were additionally compiled together into a massive 126-track "Versions" album. The move was roundly criticized online and Montana was forced to defend his move, but didn't do a great job at convincing fans. Now some new comments he's making about streaming numbers have fans rolling their eyes in the wake of his move. Check out the remarks he made below.

Read More: French Montana's Jet Searched For Contraband In Colombia

French Montana Calls Out Streaming Numbers

In a recent interview, Montana claimed that artists are being "brainwashed" to try and get the highest possible streaming numbers. Additionally he expanded on his point saying that it's changing the way people make music. "It's taking the love out of music. People are not making the music that they love no more. People are chasing those numbers."

The comments look even more hypocritical in the wake of his alleged vinyl fraud. Fans who ordered the $5 vinyls back in January are reporting that they were never received. Most fans got shipping confirmations with seemingly random addresses multiple states away on them. What do you think of French Montana claiming streaming numbers are taking the love out of music? Do you think he has any right to say that after the attempts at inflating streaming numbers, he made with his new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is French Montana's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]