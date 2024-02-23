French Montana Ripped To Shreds Online For Dropping 126-Track Version Of "Mac & Cheese 5"

French Montana is an artist who has received quite a bit of criticism over the years. However, this criticism hasn't always been warranted. For some reason, he has become a punching bag for some rap fans. Overall, his fans certainly love him and they will listen to anything he puts out. Moreover, he has been able to secure features from some of the biggest artists in rap. He is extremely talented when it comes to curation and its clear that he is one of the best networkers in the entire game.

Today, French dropped off Mac & Cheese 5. This 21-track album had quite a bit of hype around it thanks to the fact that there are two features from Kanye West. However, some fans noticed that the album has an extended version with a whopping 126 tracks. Unfortunately for French, this rollout plan has a lot of people making fun of the artist. As you can see below, this version of the album has numerous acapella, sped up, slowed down, and even instrumental versions.

French Montana Catches Strays

On social media, fans were quick to rip French Montana to shreds over the decision. Overall, numerous artists have been doing this kind of thing as of late, however, they do it for singles and not whole albums. For many, 126 tracks is simple unnecessary streaming bait. Some even likened it to a desperate ploy for more streams and increased revenues. Needless to say, this new release strategy is pleasing no one. Although as one fan pointed out, you can always just listen to the OG version.

Fans React

