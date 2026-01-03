Air Jordan 10 "Wild Grape" Release Date Set

A release date for the Air Jordan 10 "Wild Grape" is here. This fresh colorway brings new energy to the classic silhouette. The sneaker is also being referred to as the AJ10 "Hydrangeas" for a nickname.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 10 "Wild Grape" will be released on February 12th, 2026.

The "Wild Grape" colorway features a bold purple and cream combination. Deep purple tones dominate the inner bootie and accents throughout. Cream leather covers the entire outer upper for clean contrast.

Light purple laces thread through the signature striped lacing system. This marks another women's-exclusive release gaining serious attention from all sneakerheads. Jordan Brand continues expanding their women's colorway offerings significantly.

The purple theme works perfectly for spring and summer fits. These will stand out in any sneaker rotation instantly. The Air Jordan 10 remains underrated in the Jordan catalog. Its unique design elements set it apart from other models.

The striped sides represent MJ's accomplishments across different categories. Numbers on the outsole highlight his achievements and statistics. The "Wild Grape" name references the bold purple color choice. Purple Jordan releases have historically performed well with collectors.

This colorway brings feminine energy without sacrificing the Jordan 10's edge. The cream and purple palette feels fresh and modern. Get ready for this vibrant women's-exclusive release.

Air Jordan 10 "Wild Grape" First Look

The Air Jordan 10 Wild Grape features a premium cream leather upper. The smooth leather creates a clean base across the entire shoe. Deep wild grape purple covers the inner bootie sock liner area.

Light purple laces contrast beautifully against the cream leather panels. The signature striped pattern runs along both lateral sides in purple. Wild grape purple appears on the collar trim and heel tab. The Jumpman logo sits prominently in matching purple on the heel.

A cream midsole wraps around the entire bottom with subtle detailing. The outsole alternates between dark purple and light purple rubber sections. The overall colorway balances vibrant purple tones with classic Air Jordan 10 design perfectly.