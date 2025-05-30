Official Look At The Air Jordan 5 OG "Grape"

The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” is back with a fresh look and official images. A classic since its 1990 debut, the “Grape” colorway became an icon without even touching the court.

Its bold design stood out in pop culture and was famously laced up by Will Smith on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Over time, it earned a place as one of the most beloved non-Bulls colorways in the Jordan legacy.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 5 took inspiration from World War II fighter planes. It introduced key innovations like a translucent outsole and lace locks, pushing performance and style.

The “Grape” edition swapped Chicago’s traditional red and black for a white leather upper with vibrant teal and purple accents, giving it a standout personality. The latest official images show the OG details staying true.

Premium white leather, icy blue soles, and the unmistakable teal-purple hits are all back. Nike Air branding on the heel seals the retro feel. These images show a clean, crisp version of a sneaker that never seems to lose its impact.

This release continues the Jordan 5’s legacy as a crossover between performance and lifestyle. Scroll down for a closer look at the detailed shots provided below.

Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” features a clean white leather upper. Bright teal accents hit the tongue, inner lining, and midsole shark teeth.

Deep purple covers the tongue and midsole, contrasting against the white base. Black details frame the design, sitting atop a translucent icy outsole. The classic Nike Air logo appears on the heel, honoring the original 1990 version.

Mesh side panels and a lace toggle stay true to the classic 5 design. The padded tongue and ankle collar ensure comfort, while the bold colors make it a statement piece. A timeless silhouette reimagined once again.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG “Grape” is going to return on June 21st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

Image via Nike