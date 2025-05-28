The Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue” is officially on the calendar for a Spring 2026 return. Originally dropped in 2006, this colorway blends stealthy black suede with vibrant hits of Carolina blue.

The pair hasn't been seen in stores since, but fans have kept it alive in sneaker lore. With its sporty edge and subtle silver detailing, this retro is coming back strong.

Inspired by Michael Jordan’s Ferrari 550 Maranello, the AJ14 was the last signature silhouette he wore with the Bulls. Its sharp lines and aerodynamic profile set it apart. While it may not get the same love as some earlier models, it’s always been appreciated by those who dig performance-driven design.

The “Black/University Blue” edition leans into UNC roots, nodding to MJ’s college days in a slick, understated way. The photos above show a clean look at the original 2006 pair, complete with that bold 23 on the heel and Jumpman hits on the toe and sole.

Whether or not the 2026 version will bring tweaks is still unknown. But with Jordan Brand’s recent attention to detail, it’s one worth watching. This one's been on ice for a long time. Expect demand to heat up closer to release. It’s the kind of retro people don’t forget.

The Air Jordan 14 “Black/University Blue” features a black suede upper with perforated detailing and smooth nubuck overlays. University Blue accents appear on the midsole teeth, tongue logo, heel padding, and outsole branding.

The signature Jumpman shield pops on the lateral collar, finished in metallic silver. On the back, oversized “23” and Jumpman logos add energy. A black rubber sole with a two-tone herringbone traction pattern supports the look, complete with a carbon fiber shank and Zoom Air cushioning.

The Ferrari-inspired curves and streamlined design give this pair its signature speed aesthetic. It’s bold but wearable, and still feels futuristic.