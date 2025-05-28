What The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" Unboxing Didn’t Show You

BY Ben Atkinson 106 Views
Image via Flight Club
The Air Jordan 14 Ferrari unboxing doesn’t tell the whole story, here’s what you’ll only notice once you’ve got the pair in hand.

The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” is set to drop on June 11th, and the hype is already building thanks to early unboxings. Bold red suede, carbon fiber panels, and that unmistakable Ferrari-inspired flair.

On paper, it checks every box. But when you go beyond the packaging, there’s more to this release than what the video reveals. First off, this pair feels like a callback and a correction. The 2014 “Ferrari” 14 was a fan favorite, but its one-piece upper and glossy finish had critics split.

This 2025 version leans into premium suede and cleaner blocking, offering something closer to what people imagined when they first heard “Ferrari Jordan.” It’s a more wearable take without losing the performance DNA.

The suede is softer than expected, and in-hand, the shade of red skews deeper, almost like a cherry finish under low light. On-foot, the carbon fiber pops more against the black midsole. And that heel branding? The yellow hits look sharper in motion.

These are the details that get lost in a static studio shot. Photos and clips might sell the vibe, but they can’t tell the whole story. This release isn’t just about looking good out of the box, it’s about feeling like a statement every time they hit pavement.

Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” Release Date

The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” features a smooth red suede upper with molded black accents and yellow details that mirror Ferrari’s signature style. A carbon fiber wrap on the midsole provides contrast, while subtle chrome elements on the toe and shank add extra flash.

The signature Jumpman shield replaces the typical side logo, matching the vibrant yellow “23” on the heel. The outsole continues the theme with its tread-inspired traction and sleek shape.

Designed for speed and style, this pair elevates the original formula with improved material quality and sharper contrast. It’s built to stand out, on or off the track.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" will be released on June 11th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

