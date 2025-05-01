Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" Will Be Limited

The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” is set to make a comeback in June 2025, and it’s already generating buzz. Originally released in 2014, the colorway quickly became one of the most memorable non-OG looks in the Jordan 14 line.

Inspired by Michael Jordan’s love of fast cars, specifically the Ferrari 550 Maranello, the design blends luxury and performance, both in look and build. The bright red suede upper is hard to miss, while the carbon fiber detailing gives the silhouette a high-speed edge.

Now, over a decade later, this striking pair is finally being reintroduced. The Jordan 14 was the last signature sneaker worn by MJ as a Chicago Bull. It famously debuted during Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals, forever tied to "The Last Shot." Since then, the silhouette has served as a symbol of clutch moments and sleek design.

While not as commonly retroed as earlier Air Jordans, the 14 has built a niche following, especially among fans of bold, sportscar-inspired aesthetics. This “Ferrari” return will release in both men’s and GS sizing, but early word suggests that quantities will be limited.

From the stitched shield logo to the aggressive midsole tooling, the detailing stands out in these new photos. The red suede is clean and vibrant, and the yellow and black accents give it a true track-ready finish.

This Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” features a vibrant red suede upper with smooth, uninterrupted panels that mimic the curves of a high-performance vehicle. Yellow shield logos adorn the sides, while carbon fiber textures hit the midsole and heel plate.

A matte black outsole wraps underneath, where a metallic red Jumpman sits at the arch. Inside, black lining adds contrast, and yellow branding continues on the tongue tab. It’s finished with chrome accents and a “23” mark stitched in yellow across the heels. With clean construction and luxury cues throughout, this retro revives a fan-favorite in true-to-form fashion.