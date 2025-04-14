The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” Drops Again This Summer

The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” colorway is making a high-speed return this summer. Inspired by luxury sports cars, this standout version of the Air Jordan 14 arrives in a bold Challenge Red finish. First introduced in 2014, the “Ferrari” has become one of the most eye-catching colorways of the silhouette, known for its premium materials and racing-inspired design cues. Set to drop on June 11th, this release comes in men’s and grade school sizing. The Air Jordan 14, famously worn by Michael Jordan during his final run with the Chicago Bulls, draws inspiration from his Ferrari 550 Maranello.

From the sleek curves to the tire-tread sole, the design pays homage to MJ’s love for fast cars and his drive for performance. The Jordan 14 was the last signature sneaker Jordan wore on court with the Bulls, making it a piece of sneaker history. Looking at the photos provided, this version stays true to the original. It features red suede uppers, carbon fiber side panels, and yellow Ferrari-style branding on the lateral side. A black tongue and heel complete the sporty theme. With its vivid colors and aggressive shape, the 2025 “Ferrari” brings back one of Jordan Brand’s most unique looks.

This Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” features Challenge Red suede uppers with black accents and a carbon fiber midsole. Yellow branding mimics Ferrari’s signature crest. A black outsole with herringbone traction, perforated toe box, and Zoom Air cushioning round out the premium build. The sneaker arrives in men’s and GS sizing on June 11th.