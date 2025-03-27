Retailer Photos Give Best Look Yet At The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari”

The Air Jordan 14 Ferrari returns in 2025 and new, detailed retailer photos of the iconic colorway just surfaced.

The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” colorway is back, and new retailer photos just dropped ahead of its 2025 release. This bold red suede version first debuted in 2014 and quickly became a fan favorite for its luxury sports car-inspired aesthetic. Now over a decade later, Jordan Brand is bringing it back with subtle updates. The silhouette still draws from Michael Jordan’s love for Italian design and speed, taking cues from the Ferrari 550 Maranello. From the sculpted midsole to the aerodynamic shape, the model mimics performance and precision. 

The Air Jordan 14 was the last sneaker MJ wore as a Chicago Bull. It debuted in 1998 during his legendary “Last Shot” moment, and the shoe has carried that legacy ever since. The Ferrari colorway, with its premium suede and flashy accents, adds another layer of style to an already iconic sneaker. With official retailer photos now live, fans get a fresh look at every angle. The details, colors, and textures are on full display, showing how this pair stands apart from the original. Whether you’re a longtime collector or new to the game, this is one release to keep your eyes on.

Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari”
air-jordan-14-ferrari-sneaker-news
Image via GOAT

This pair features a vibrant red suede upper with a matte black midsole. Yellow Jumpman and 23 logos stand out on the heels. Glossy carbon fiber detailing hits the midfoot and forefoot. A black tongue and laces round out the sleek build. The silhouette draws direct inspiration from Ferrari supercars.

Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" will be released on June 11th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. This marks the first time the bold colorway has returned since its original release in 2014. The updated pair stays true to the original while offering subtle refinements in shape and finish. Expect the release to arrive in full family sizing.

air-jordan-14-ferrari-sneaker-news
Image via GOAT
air-jordan-14-ferrari-sneaker-news
Image via GOAT

