Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” Releases Tomorrow

The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” returns tomorrow, fusing performance heritage with bold automotive inspiration. This isn’t the first time Jordan Brand has leaned into luxury car culture for a design cue, but few colorways embody that vibe as sharply as this one.

Drenched in red suede and paired with striking carbon fiber elements, the look immediately channels the sleek lines and aggressive flair of a sports car on the track. Originally launched in 1998, the Air Jordan 14 was the last silhouette Michael Jordan wore as a Chicago Bull.

Inspired by his Ferrari 550 Maranello, the model came loaded with details like the aerodynamic body lines, metallic shank plate, and tire tread traction pattern. It was a statement sneaker both on and off the court, and one that’s always stood out in the Jordan lineup for its bold styling.

This updated “Ferrari” edition leans fully into its motorsport DNA. The vibrant challenge red upper is impossible to miss, while yellow and black hits give it a true race-day feel.

From the Ferrari badge-style logo on the ankle to the carbon-style midsole wrap, it’s a sneaker made for speed. The photos show exactly what this pair was made for, track energy and fearless swagger.

Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” features a challenge red suede upper with black and yellow accents. A carbon fiber finish wraps the midsole, matching the black outsole.

The tongue sports bold “Jordan” branding with a bright yellow pull tab. On the heel, the number 23 and Jumpman sit over a tire-inspired tread. Also, te design mirrors the Ferrari 550 Maranello, MJ’s personal favorite, blending sportscar energy with basketball DNA.

A Ferrari badge-style Jordan logo adds flair to the side panel. The look is finished with sleek black laces and mesh tongue detailing. It’s performance and passion stitched into one.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" is releasing tomorrow: June 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

Image via Nike