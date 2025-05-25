Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" Unboxing Reveals Everything

The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” is back in the spotlight thanks to a fresh unboxing video that just dropped. With its bold design and performance roots, the colorway continues to push the silhouette’s racing-inspired legacy forward.

The release is expected this summer. Originally designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1998, the Jordan 14 took cues from Michael Jordan’s Ferrari 550 Maranello. It was fast, low to the ground, and built for that final stretch of MJ’s Bulls career.

Since then, the silhouette’s been known for its aerodynamic shape, bold branding, and strong storytelling. This new take on the “Ferrari” doesn’t just revisit past hits. It adds fresh details while staying true to what made the original stand out.

The vibrant red suede upper instantly pops, but it’s the contrast from the carbon fiber panels and yellow accents that gives it that motorsport energy. It’s flashy, but in a calculated way. The latest photos show the pair from every angle.

The Jumpman on the heel on the number 23, and the Ferrari badge on the side panel is in yellow. Even the outsole pattern plays into the speed-driven look. This pair is built to turn heads, just like the car that inspired it.

The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” features a premium red suede upper with bold black and yellow accents. Carbon fiber panels wrap around the midsole, adding contrast and nodding to its racing heritage.

A yellow Jumpman shield replaces the typical side logo, mimicking a Ferrari emblem. The heel sports a molded black piece with a bright yellow Jumpman above a stylized number 23. Black mesh lines the tongue and collar for breathability, while hits of chrome on the midfoot add edge.

A black rubber outsole with traction zones rounds out the performance look. Every detail connects back to speed and luxury.