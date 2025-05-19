The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” Shows Off Its Signature Red Suede

Image via @thatsodsoho
New in-hand photos of the Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” reveal bold design details ahead of its upcoming 2025 return.

The Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” is speeding back into focus with fresh in-hand photos surfacing online. Inspired by Michael Jordan’s love for Italian sports cars, this bold sneaker channels the energy and aggression of a Ferrari straight onto your feet.

It first dropped in 2014, turning heads with its luxury finish and racing influence. Now, it’s poised to return in 2025 with some subtle updates and unmistakable flair. The Air Jordan 14 remains one of the most performance-forward designs in the Jordan legacy line.

Its sleek silhouette, dual Zoom Air units, and aerodynamic structure were all ahead of their time when it debuted in 1998. Modeled after the Ferrari 550 Maranello, the design blends speed, power, and sophistication. MJ famously wore the AJ14 during his final game with the Bulls, hitting that last iconic shot to seal his sixth championship.

This new version sticks to the red suede upper and carbon fiber detailing that made the original so unique. In-hand photos highlight the aggressive black midsole, yellow Ferrari-inspired emblem on the ankle, and stitched “23” on the heel.

These visuals bring the design to life, showing exactly why this pair continues to stand out in a crowded field of retros.

Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” Release Date

The 2025 Air Jordan 14 “Ferrari” features a rich red suede upper with black carbon fiber overlays. Yellow Jumpman shields on the ankle nod to Ferrari’s emblem, while “Jordan” and “23” branding lands on the tongue and heel.

The sole uses herringbone traction, a midfoot shank, and Zoom cushioning. Black mesh and tongue accents balance the bright suede. A red Jumpman logo on the outsole rounds out the look. Performance and style come together in this sleek, race-ready silhouette.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" will be released on June 11th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

