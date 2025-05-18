Jordan Brand Brings Back The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard”

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” is making its return in 2025, bringing back one of the most beloved colorways in Jordan Brand history. Known for its iconic mix of orange, black, and sail, the sneaker pays tribute to the moment Michael Jordan shattered a backboard during a 1985 exhibition game in Italy.

The colorway has long been a fan favorite, spawning several variations and inspiring collectors for nearly a decade. Set to release on August 23rd in full-family sizing, this version stays true to the original. It reflects the DNA of the first drop in both color-blocking and material choice.

For many, the “Shattered Backboard” stands among the best Air Jordan 1s ever made. Its cultural weight goes beyond the story, tapping into Jordan’s legend and the enduring appeal of retro basketball sneakers. With clean paneling and a high-top build, it remains a wearable staple that connects past and present.

As seen in the photos, the upcoming release showcases crisp leather uppers, tumbled textures, and that signature orange toe. The Swoosh and Wings logo remain untouched, grounding the shoe in tradition. These images confirm what fans were hoping for: a faithful return of a modern classic.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard"

This Air Jordan 1 High OG features a classic color scheme of orange, black, and sail. The toe box, ankle collar, and heel come in vibrant orange leather, while the overlays are dressed in black.

Sail fills the mid-panel and midsole for contrast. Also, black laces, a matching Swoosh, and tongue branding keep the upper clean and bold. Further, the outsole completes the look with bright orange rubber. Tumbled leather textures add a premium touch.

The Wings logo is stamped in black on the collar. Finally inside, Nike Air branding appears on the insoles for an OG finish.