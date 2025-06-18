The Return Of The Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard” Is Official

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” is back with a fresh update, and official images are finally here. This latest version keeps the spirit of the original alive, mixing a familiar color story with new tweaks.

The signature orange and black combo nods to the jersey Michael Jordan wore when he famously shattered a backboard in a 1985 exhibition game in Italy. That moment turned into one of the most iconic non-NBA highlights in basketball history and birthed a colorway that’s been reimagined multiple times since.

The original “Shattered Backboard” dropped in 2015 and immediately became a fan favorite. Its mix of storytelling, premium leather, and clean color blocking helped set a new standard for Jordan 1 retros.

This latest pair seems to follow that formula, sticking close to what made the original work while offering a slightly updated layout. There's always something about orange on a Jordan 1 that feels bold without being over the top.

Official images show all the details fans have been waiting on. The classic toe box, rich overlays, and color placement suggest another solid entry in the lineage. Whether you're chasing nostalgia or new heat, this one’s worth a closer look.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” features a mix of orange, black, and sail leather throughout. The toebox and heel flaunt vibrant orange hits.

Black overlays create bold contrast on the Swoosh, laces, and collar. A sail-colored mid-panel softens the tone. The shoe sits on a vintage-inspired sail midsole with an orange rubber outsole.

Classic branding appears on the tongue tag and ankle Wings logo. Materials appear premium, with tumbled leather throughout.

The color blocking mirrors past "Shattered Backboard" versions. It’s clean, wearable, and loud in all the right ways.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” will be released on August 23rd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released.

Image via Nike