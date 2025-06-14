Why The Air Jordan 1 High "Shattered Backboard" Still Goes Hard

The Air Jordan 1 High “Shattered Backboard” is set to make its return this summer, bringing back a fan-favorite colorway rooted in one of MJ’s most memorable moments. The design nods to a 1985 exhibition game in Italy, where Jordan famously shattered the glass backboard with a dunk.

Since its first release in 2015, this colorway has become one of the most sought-after in the Air Jordan lineup. With its premium leather construction and bold orange, black, and sail panels, the sneaker continues to channel both performance and storytelling.

The Jordan 1 High was Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe with Nike, debuting in 1985 and forever changing the sneaker world. It blended style, rebellion, and performance, getting banned by the NBA and celebrated by fans almost simultaneously.

That legacy is what gives each release, especially colorways like this, such lasting impact. Further, the photos give a full look at the upcoming release.

The tumbled leather looks soft and rich, with the orange toe box and heel contrasting cleanly against the black overlays and white base. Overall, it’s a classic formula that still finds new ways to stand out.

Air Jordan 1 High "Shattered Backboard"

This Air Jordan 1 High features a tumbled leather upper in black, orange, and sail. Orange hits the toe box, collar, and outsole.

Black overlays add structure and contrast, wrapping around the eyelets, Swoosh, and toe. The sail leather on the side panels adds balance. A nylon tongue sports an orange Nike Air tag. Also, the iconic Wings logo appears in black on the ankle collar.

Underfoot, a sail midsole and orange rubber outsole complete the look. Overall, classic materials, bold color blocking, and retro branding keep this release true to its roots.