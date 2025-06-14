Nike Brings Back The Air Foamposite One “Triple White”

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Triple White” is making its return, bringing back one of the cleanest looks in the silhouette’s lineup. Known for its futuristic design and bold shape, the Foamposite has always had a love-it-or-hate-it presence in sneaker culture.

But colorways like this one tend to unite fans. The all-white treatment gives the shoe a sleek, icy appearance, letting the sculpted upper speak for itself. Originally released in 1997, the Foamposite One was way ahead of its time.

Designed for Penny Hardaway, it stood out with a synthetic molded upper that was both durable and visually unique. It was expensive, experimental, and a little wild, but that’s what gave it cult status.

Over the years, Nike has brought it back in waves, each time tapping into nostalgia and curiosity. This “Triple White” version keeps it simple and striking. Official images show every inch of the shoe, from the mesh tongue to the icy sole, drenched in white, with subtle hits of black for contrast.

Overall, it’s sharp, timeless, and definitely not for anyone afraid to get scuffed.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Triple White”

Image via Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Triple White” features a full Foamposite shell dipped in clean white. Mesh tongue and collar add breathability, while the embroidered Penny logo hits the heel. White laces, pull tabs, and outsole give it a monochrome finish.

Black accents on the heel and carbon fiber shank break things up just enough. It’s a sleek and minimal take on one of Nike’s boldest sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Triple White” will be released on June 20th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they are released.

Image via Nike