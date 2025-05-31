Official Look At The Nike Air Foamposite One "Triple White" Return

BY Ben Atkinson 66 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nike-air-foamposite-one-triple-white-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Nike Air Foamposite One Triple White returns with a crisp, clean design, blending minimalism and legendary performance tech.

The Nike Air Foamposite One Triple White is making a return, and it’s as clean as ever. Known for its futuristic design and durable build, the Foamposite One has been a standout since its debut in 1997.

Originally made famous by Penny Hardaway, this silhouette pushed boundaries with its bold look and $180 price tag, a shock at the time. The Triple White colorway strips the Foamposite down to its purest form.

The wavy molded upper, icy outsole, and subtle branding create a minimalistic yet powerful look. While the design stays true to its roots, the all-white makeover gives it a modern edge that fits today’s sneaker rotation.

Beyond the looks, the Foamposite’s tech still holds up. With a full-length Zoom Air unit and carbon fiber shank plate, this sneaker isn’t just for flexing, it's to perform on the hardwood. These fresh in-hand images show every detail of the upcoming release.

Futher, from the embroidered Penny logos on the heel to the crisp white laces tying it all together. Overall, it’s a clean slate with legendary DNA.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard" Is Back And Better

Nike Air Foamposite One “Triple White”
nike-air-foamposite-one-triple-white-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Triple White" features a glossy white Foamposite shell and matching white leather overlays. Also, a clean white mesh tongue sits up top, with matching pull tabs for easy on-and-off.

The Penny “1 Cent” logo is stitched in black on the heels, adding a subtle contrast. Below, an icy translucent outsole wraps the shoe, giving it a sleek finish. Further, the carbon fiber shank plate peeks through for a hit of texture and support.

With its pure color palette and signature Foamposite construction, the Triple White edition delivers a timeless, high-performance look.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Triple White” Release Date

Hypebeast reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Triple White” will be released on June 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they are released.

nike-air-foamposite-one-triple-white-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
nike-air-foamposite-one-triple-white-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: New Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Photos Spark A Frenzy

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Decked Out In "White Carbon Fiber" 258
air-jordan-11-low-igloo-sneaker-news Sneakers Official Look At The Air Jordan 11 Low "Igloo" In Crisp Pastels 1181
air-jordan-4-og-white-cement-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" Is Finally Returning In 2025 31.4K
air-jordan-11-low-igloo-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 11 Low "Igloo" Just Got A Price Increase 348