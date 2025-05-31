Official Look At The Nike Air Foamposite One "Triple White" Return

The Nike Air Foamposite One Triple White is making a return, and it’s as clean as ever. Known for its futuristic design and durable build, the Foamposite One has been a standout since its debut in 1997.
Originally made famous by Penny Hardaway, this silhouette pushed boundaries with its bold look and $180 price tag, a shock at the time. The Triple White colorway strips the Foamposite down to its purest form.
The wavy molded upper, icy outsole, and subtle branding create a minimalistic yet powerful look. While the design stays true to its roots, the all-white makeover gives it a modern edge that fits today’s sneaker rotation.
Beyond the looks, the Foamposite’s tech still holds up. With a full-length Zoom Air unit and carbon fiber shank plate, this sneaker isn’t just for flexing, it's to perform on the hardwood. These fresh in-hand images show every detail of the upcoming release.
Futher, from the embroidered Penny logos on the heel to the crisp white laces tying it all together. Overall, it’s a clean slate with legendary DNA.
Nike Air Foamposite One “Triple White”
The Nike Air Foamposite One "Triple White" features a glossy white Foamposite shell and matching white leather overlays. Also, a clean white mesh tongue sits up top, with matching pull tabs for easy on-and-off.
The Penny “1 Cent” logo is stitched in black on the heels, adding a subtle contrast. Below, an icy translucent outsole wraps the shoe, giving it a sleek finish. Further, the carbon fiber shank plate peeks through for a hit of texture and support.
With its pure color palette and signature Foamposite construction, the Triple White edition delivers a timeless, high-performance look.
Nike Air Foamposite One “Triple White” Release Date
Hypebeast reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Triple White” will be released on June 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they are released.