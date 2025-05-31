Official Look At The Nike Air Foamposite One "Triple White" Return

The Nike Air Foamposite One Triple White is making a return, and it’s as clean as ever. Known for its futuristic design and durable build, the Foamposite One has been a standout since its debut in 1997.

Originally made famous by Penny Hardaway, this silhouette pushed boundaries with its bold look and $180 price tag, a shock at the time. The Triple White colorway strips the Foamposite down to its purest form.

The wavy molded upper, icy outsole, and subtle branding create a minimalistic yet powerful look. While the design stays true to its roots, the all-white makeover gives it a modern edge that fits today’s sneaker rotation.

Beyond the looks, the Foamposite’s tech still holds up. With a full-length Zoom Air unit and carbon fiber shank plate, this sneaker isn’t just for flexing, it's to perform on the hardwood. These fresh in-hand images show every detail of the upcoming release.

Futher, from the embroidered Penny logos on the heel to the crisp white laces tying it all together. Overall, it’s a clean slate with legendary DNA.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Triple White”

Image via Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One "Triple White" features a glossy white Foamposite shell and matching white leather overlays. Also, a clean white mesh tongue sits up top, with matching pull tabs for easy on-and-off.

The Penny “1 Cent” logo is stitched in black on the heels, adding a subtle contrast. Below, an icy translucent outsole wraps the shoe, giving it a sleek finish. Further, the carbon fiber shank plate peeks through for a hit of texture and support.

With its pure color palette and signature Foamposite construction, the Triple White edition delivers a timeless, high-performance look.

Hypebeast reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Triple White” will be released on June 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike