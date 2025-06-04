Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” Is Coming Back

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” reintroduces a fan-favorite colorway with a fresh but familiar look. First popularized in the late '90s, the Foamposite silhouette became a bold statement in sneaker design.

Known for its futuristic molded upper and unmatched durability, the Foamposite Pro quickly found a home on the hardwood and the streets. The "University Blue" colorway channels old-school energy while staying clean and modern.

Originally worn by players looking to stand out, the Foamposite's rigid shell was ahead of its time. Over the years, it built a cult following, especially among East Coast sneakerheads. The return of "University Blue" signals Nike’s continued commitment to bringing back iconic styles that never really left the culture.

Simple, bold, and instantly recognizable, it’s the kind of sneaker that tells a story without saying a word. The newly surfaced photos show the sneaker’s bright blue Foamposite shell paired with crisp white leather overlays.

Classic black Swoosh logos add contrast, while carbon fiber shank plates keep the sneaker rooted in performance heritage. Check out the photos below for a closer look at the details. A 2026 release has been rumored, but official confirmation is still on the way.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue”

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” pairs a bright blue molded shell with premium white leather trim. White laces run up a mesh tongue, giving a balanced, breathable finish.

Small embroidered Swooshes near the toe add just enough detail. Carbon fiber shank plates peek out from the midfoot for that signature Foamposite performance edge. Black Swooshes sit cleanly on the sides, standing out against the bright base.

Foamposite branding hits the pull tabs, while a white rubber outsole keeps the look grounded. Every angle reflects a balance of bold design and timeless simplicity.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “University Blue” will be released sometime in the spring of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop.